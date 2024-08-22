Fiat has officially pulled the plug on the petrol-powered Fiat 500 in the United Kingdom. After 17 years of zipping around British streets, this compact charmer is being retired from the UK market, paving the way for a new era. This decision follows the news from earlier this week that the current generation Panda is also being discontinued in the UK. But don't shed too many tears just yet – the Italian brand’s got something new in the pipeline that might just ease the pain.

The 500 has been around in the UK since its introduction in 2007, charming drivers with its retro styling, compact size, and undeniable character. It quickly became a fashion statement on wheels, offering city dwellers an affordable and stylish way to navigate the urban jungle. With its classic looks and countless customisation options, it became the darling of everyone from first-time drivers to seasoned motorists looking for a quirky second car.

Gallery: Fiat 500 Hybrid

24 Photos

But all good things must come to an end. Fiat has confirmed that the petrol-powered 500 and its zippier siblings, the Abarth 595 and 695, have been discontinued. Fiat dealerships across the UK still have some stock left, but once those are gone, that’s it – you’ll have to scour the used car market if you want to get your hands on one of these petrol-powered legends.

The decision to discontinue the petrol 500 comes as Fiat prepares to roll out the new 500 Ibrida in 2025. The Ibrida is essentially the electric Fiat 500e with a twist – it’ll be powered by a 1.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine. It’s Fiat’s answer to the lukewarm reception of the fully electric 500e, which despite its zippy performance and zero-emissions credentials, hasn’t quite taken off as hoped.

"We obviously, like everyone else, thought that the world would go electric faster and the cost of electrification would go down faster. But we couldn't imagine that Covid would happen, shortage of raw materials would happen [and] the European society – not all, not the youngest part – would turn their backs on the sustainable solutions. But this is the reality. We have to face those realities," Fiat CEO Olivier François told Autocar in a recent interview.

In a move that’s sure to please Italian car enthusiasts, the production of the 500 Ibrida will shift from Poland to Fiat’s historic Mirafiori plant in Turin. François called this a reaffirmation of the brand’s commitment to its Italian roots, describing Italy as Fiat's "driving force and future." While the 500 Ibrida is set to hit showrooms in early 2025, it remains to be seen whether it can capture the hearts of drivers in the same way its petrol-powered predecessor did.