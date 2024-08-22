The latest JATO data on new car registrations in Europe shows that demand increased by 2% in July 2024 compared to July 2023. A total of 1.03 million units were registered in the region, bringing year-to-date volumes to almost 7.9 million new cars.

More SUVs than ever

One of the main conclusions to be drawn from last month's results is that consumers are continuing to buy more SUVs. Although this trend began more than ten years ago, it has by no means stopped. In July 2024, SUVs accounted for almost 54% of total registrations, a new record. Last month, 554,000 new SUVs were registered, an increase of 6% on July 2023.

The month's good results brought year-to-date volumes to 4.2 million units, an increase of 5%. The reasons are still the same: there's more choice than ever and drivers appreciate the higher seating position, which provides more comfortable access.

Top 10 manufacturers July 2024

Group Registrations Change % July 2023
Volkswagen Group 274,635 -2%
Stellantis Group 155,457 -2%
Hyundai-Kia 97,208 -1%
Renault Group 96,324 +2%
Toyota 81,708 +17%
BMW Group 74,971 +5%
Mercedes-Benz 60,899 +11%
Ford 36,040 -19%
Geely 33,583 +24%
Nissan Group 22,068 -1%

Although Toyota, BMW, Mercedes and the Geely Group led growth in the SUV segment, it was the Volkswagen Group that was the undisputed leader. The German manufacturer accounted for 26% of SUV volume, followed by Hyundai-Kia with 12% and Stellantis with 11.5%.

Most of the demand for SUVs came from compact SUVs, the C-SUVs, with 210,600 units, up 3%. However, growth was driven by small SUVs, the B-SUVs, with 204,300 units, up 14%. The arrival of more affordable models is enabling many consumers to switch from traditional segments to SUVs. Next in line are the medium SUVs, the D-SUVs, with demand down 7% to 106,500 units, the large SUVs, the E-SUVs, with 27,600 units, up 23%, and the luxury SUVs, the F-SUVs, with 5,022 units, up 32%.

More SUVs than ever (new registrations in Europe)

New registrations in Europe July 2024 (more SUVs than ever)

Falling demand for electric cars

Another important fact to emerge from last month's registration results is the fall in demand for pure electric cars. According to JATO, 139,300 new electric cars were registered in July 2024, down 6% on July 2023. As a result, their market share fell from 14.6% to 13.5% over the same period.

The lack of clarity over incentives and their future, as well as growing concerns over the residual values of these cars, continue to have a negative impact on their demand. Consumers are still not convinced of the benefits of switching from petrol/diesel to electric.

BMW outperformed Tesla, with the former recording a 35% year-on-year increase, while the latter suffered a 16% drop.

Top 20 brands in July 2024

Brand Registrations Change % July 2023
Volkswagen 108,959 -3%
Toyota 75,338 +16%
BMW 64,012 +13%
Skoda 59,727 +5%
Mercedes 59,545 +13%
Audi 59,299 -2%
Peugeot 49,916 +10%
Renault 49,054 -6%
Kia 49,033 -4%
Hyundai 47,949 +2%
Dacia 47,074 +11%
Ford 36,040 -19%
Opel/Vauxhall 34,794 +2%
Volvo 29,657 +39%
Citroën 26,935 +6%
Fiat 23,174 -25%
Headquarters 22,622 +3%
Nissan 22,068 -1%
MG 21,294 +20%
Cupra 16,964 -9%

Although Tesla's Model Y and Model 3 remain at the top of this year's BEV rankings, they are losing ground to the competition. In fact, the Model Y is no longer the best-selling vehicle in Europe, occupying ninth place in the overall rankings until July.

More recent cars are enabling BMW to succeed in this complex segment. The BMW iX1, i4 and i5 recorded strong growth over the month. The new iX2 recorded more than 1,300 units. The electric BMWs, more than the Mercedes and Audi, are the most attractive.

Sandero accelerates its growth

The Dacia Sandero was the most-registered new car in the region in July. Its volume rose by 34% to 22,400 units.

Top 50 models July 2024

Model Registrations
Dacia Sandero 22,398
Volkswagen T-Roc 19,254
Toyota Yaris Cross 17,314
Dacia Duster 15,884
Kia Sportage 15,531
Toyota Yaris 15,237
Renault Clio 15,157
Hyundai Tucson 14,391
Opel/Vauxhall Corsa 13,938
Volkswagen Golf 13,924
Volkswagen Tiguan 13,767
Peugeot 208 13,601
Skoda Octavia 13,030
Peugeot 2008 12,261
Volkswagen Polo 12,057
Toyota Corolla 10,978
Renault Captur 10,725
Volkswagen T-Cross 10,502
Toyota C-HR 10,346
Ford Puma 10,342
Citroën C3 10,320
Nissan Qashqai 9,794
BMW X1 9,567
Tesla Model Y 9,544
Hyundai Kona 9,424
Model Registrations
Peugeot 3008 9,076
Ford Kuga 8,927
Skoda Kamiq 8,844
Skoda Karoq 8,782
Skoda Fabia 8,755
Fiat Panda 8,357
Audi A3 8,318
MG ZS 8,163
Ford Focus 8,159
BMW 3 Series 8,051
Seat Ibiza 8,050
Fiat/Abarth 500 8,016
Cupra Formentor 7,983
Volvo XC40 7,835
Toyota Aygo 7,810
Peugeot 308 7,809
Kia Niro 7,772
Skoda Kodiaq 7,553
MINI 7,193
Seat/Cupra Leon 7,118
Dacia Jogger 7,109
Volkswagen Taigo 6,839
Seat Arona 6,755
Hyundai i10 6,720
Nissan Juke 6,688

This is more than 3,000 units ahead of the runner-up, the older Volkswagen T-Roc (introduced in 2017). July's top 10 includes five SUVs and five small cars.

