The latest JATO data on new car registrations in Europe shows that demand increased by 2% in July 2024 compared to July 2023. A total of 1.03 million units were registered in the region, bringing year-to-date volumes to almost 7.9 million new cars.

More SUVs than ever

One of the main conclusions to be drawn from last month's results is that consumers are continuing to buy more SUVs. Although this trend began more than ten years ago, it has by no means stopped. In July 2024, SUVs accounted for almost 54% of total registrations, a new record. Last month, 554,000 new SUVs were registered, an increase of 6% on July 2023.

The month's good results brought year-to-date volumes to 4.2 million units, an increase of 5%. The reasons are still the same: there's more choice than ever and drivers appreciate the higher seating position, which provides more comfortable access.

Top 10 manufacturers July 2024

Group Registrations Change % July 2023 Volkswagen Group 274,635 -2% Stellantis Group 155,457 -2% Hyundai-Kia 97,208 -1% Renault Group 96,324 +2% Toyota 81,708 +17% BMW Group 74,971 +5% Mercedes-Benz 60,899 +11% Ford 36,040 -19% Geely 33,583 +24% Nissan Group 22,068 -1%

Although Toyota, BMW, Mercedes and the Geely Group led growth in the SUV segment, it was the Volkswagen Group that was the undisputed leader. The German manufacturer accounted for 26% of SUV volume, followed by Hyundai-Kia with 12% and Stellantis with 11.5%.

Most of the demand for SUVs came from compact SUVs, the C-SUVs, with 210,600 units, up 3%. However, growth was driven by small SUVs, the B-SUVs, with 204,300 units, up 14%. The arrival of more affordable models is enabling many consumers to switch from traditional segments to SUVs. Next in line are the medium SUVs, the D-SUVs, with demand down 7% to 106,500 units, the large SUVs, the E-SUVs, with 27,600 units, up 23%, and the luxury SUVs, the F-SUVs, with 5,022 units, up 32%.

New registrations in Europe July 2024 (more SUVs than ever)

Falling demand for electric cars

Another important fact to emerge from last month's registration results is the fall in demand for pure electric cars. According to JATO, 139,300 new electric cars were registered in July 2024, down 6% on July 2023. As a result, their market share fell from 14.6% to 13.5% over the same period.

The lack of clarity over incentives and their future, as well as growing concerns over the residual values of these cars, continue to have a negative impact on their demand. Consumers are still not convinced of the benefits of switching from petrol/diesel to electric.

BMW outperformed Tesla, with the former recording a 35% year-on-year increase, while the latter suffered a 16% drop.

Top 20 brands in July 2024

Brand Registrations Change % July 2023 Volkswagen 108,959 -3% Toyota 75,338 +16% BMW 64,012 +13% Skoda 59,727 +5% Mercedes 59,545 +13% Audi 59,299 -2% Peugeot 49,916 +10% Renault 49,054 -6% Kia 49,033 -4% Hyundai 47,949 +2% Dacia 47,074 +11% Ford 36,040 -19% Opel/Vauxhall 34,794 +2% Volvo 29,657 +39% Citroën 26,935 +6% Fiat 23,174 -25% Headquarters 22,622 +3% Nissan 22,068 -1% MG 21,294 +20% Cupra 16,964 -9%

Although Tesla's Model Y and Model 3 remain at the top of this year's BEV rankings, they are losing ground to the competition. In fact, the Model Y is no longer the best-selling vehicle in Europe, occupying ninth place in the overall rankings until July.

More recent cars are enabling BMW to succeed in this complex segment. The BMW iX1, i4 and i5 recorded strong growth over the month. The new iX2 recorded more than 1,300 units. The electric BMWs, more than the Mercedes and Audi, are the most attractive.

Sandero accelerates its growth

The Dacia Sandero was the most-registered new car in the region in July. Its volume rose by 34% to 22,400 units.

Top 50 models July 2024

Model Registrations Dacia Sandero 22,398 Volkswagen T-Roc 19,254 Toyota Yaris Cross 17,314 Dacia Duster 15,884 Kia Sportage 15,531 Toyota Yaris 15,237 Renault Clio 15,157 Hyundai Tucson 14,391 Opel/Vauxhall Corsa 13,938 Volkswagen Golf 13,924 Volkswagen Tiguan 13,767 Peugeot 208 13,601 Skoda Octavia 13,030 Peugeot 2008 12,261 Volkswagen Polo 12,057 Toyota Corolla 10,978 Renault Captur 10,725 Volkswagen T-Cross 10,502 Toyota C-HR 10,346 Ford Puma 10,342 Citroën C3 10,320 Nissan Qashqai 9,794 BMW X1 9,567 Tesla Model Y 9,544 Hyundai Kona 9,424

Model Registrations Peugeot 3008 9,076 Ford Kuga 8,927 Skoda Kamiq 8,844 Skoda Karoq 8,782 Skoda Fabia 8,755 Fiat Panda 8,357 Audi A3 8,318 MG ZS 8,163 Ford Focus 8,159 BMW 3 Series 8,051 Seat Ibiza 8,050 Fiat/Abarth 500 8,016 Cupra Formentor 7,983 Volvo XC40 7,835 Toyota Aygo 7,810 Peugeot 308 7,809 Kia Niro 7,772 Skoda Kodiaq 7,553 MINI 7,193 Seat/Cupra Leon 7,118 Dacia Jogger 7,109 Volkswagen Taigo 6,839 Seat Arona 6,755 Hyundai i10 6,720 Nissan Juke 6,688

This is more than 3,000 units ahead of the runner-up, the older Volkswagen T-Roc (introduced in 2017). July's top 10 includes five SUVs and five small cars.