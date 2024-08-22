Want to be on the road in a brutely sporty way, but still not have to leave your family and luggage at home? If you have the necessary small change and a family, you can breathe a sigh of relief: a real duel has broken out again on the estate car market.

After more than a decade, the Audi RS 6 has a rival again. It is the new BMW M5 Touring, which, like the super estate from Ingolstadt, is heading straight for the same category.

BMW BMW M5 Touring Audi RS 6 Performance

Exterior

The M5 has not been offered in a Touring version since 2010. As with its predecessor, however, the recipe for the new generation is unchanged: Appearance and features are similar to the saloon.

Compared to the saloon, the M5 Touring is slightly longer, but is characterised more importantly by a wider track: 75 millimetres more at the front and 48 millimetres more at the rear, totalling just under 5.10 metres in length and 1.97 metres in width.

The front and rear bumpers have been replaced by more aerodynamic equivalents which, together with the side skirts, give the Munich variant a very racy look.

At the bottom, the double exhaust tailpipes, which are available in black chrome as standard, and the specially developed light-alloy wheels with 285/40 ZR20 tyres at the front and 295/35 ZR21 tyres at the rear catch the eye.

Gallery: BMW M5 Touring (2024)

28 Photos BMW

Despite its premiere in 2019, the Audi RS 6 (which is around ten centimetres shorter than the M5 Touring) still looks up-to-date and fashionable. The voluminous radiator grille is characteristic of the sports version of the A6 family. This is characterised by an even meaner single-frame design and two special air intakes that convey a decidedly aggressive look.

The sides are muscular and accommodate wheels up to 22 inches with the option of red brake callipers for the brake system with carbon-ceramic brake discs. The rear is just as brutal with its large diffuser and oval exhaust tailpipes, which add their own flavour to the raw sound of the eight-cylinder engine.

For those who like it even sportier, the RS 6 range also includes the performance version, which can be recognised by the matt grey inserts on the mirrors, the aerodynamic attachments, and the roof in addition to an extra 30 PS.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase BMW M5 Touring 5.10 metres 1.97 metres 1.52 metres 3.01 metres Audi RS 6 5.00 metres 1.95 metres 1.46 metres 2.93 metres

Interior

In the interior of the M5 Touring, leather can be found on both the seats and the dashboard. Several colour variants are available, including two-tone combinations and a gloss effect.

The steering wheel is characterised by a non-slip rim flattened at the bottom and numerous buttons for quick access to the various driving mode settings.

According to BMW, the standard equipment of the new M5 Touring includes four-zone automatic air conditioning, a Bowers-Wilkins sound system with 18 loudspeakers, an infotainment system with curved display: a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment system with exclusive graphics as well as a head-up display.

The boot capacity is 500 to 1,630 litres. Up to 100 kilos can be loaded on the roof. The M5 Touring can also tow a trailer: A towing capacity of up to 2,000 kilograms is available for this. Sufficient power is certainly available.

BMW BMW M5 Touring, the interior Audi RS 6, the interior

The striking lines of the body are also reflected in the interior of the Audi, which is characterised by the simple, sophisticated design of the dashboard with aluminium strips and piano black accents. In the centre are two displays for infotainment and climate control, while the 12.3-inch instrument cluster features rich, customisable graphics.

The RS 6 also offers a wide range of customisation options. These range from beige leather seats to black with red or blue stitching, Alcantara and carbon fibre trim.

The boot has a similar capacity of 550 to 1,680 litres. A maximum of 90 kilos can be loaded on the roof (including the box), while the towing capacity is up to 2,100 kg.

Model Instrument cluster Infotainment Boot capacity BMW M5 Touring 12.3 inches 14.9 inches 500 - 1,630 litres Audi RS 6 12.3 inches 10.1 inches 550 - 1,680 litres

Engines

Under the bonnet of the new M5 Touring is a 4.4-litre biturbo V8 producing 585 PS and 750 Nm of torque, flanked by an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission. This electric motor produces a further 197 PS and 280 Nm of torque and offers both launch control and an additional boost for even faster acceleration between 18 and 93 mph.

The electric unit is powered by a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 18.6 kWh, which is located in the underbody. According to BMW, the range in pure electric mode is 42 miles in the WLTP cycle. This can be recharged with up to 11 kW of alternating current.

The xDrive all-wheel drive system provides a total of 727 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque. The configuration includes the 4WD sports mode, which is predominantly rear-wheel drive.

The performance is impressive: acceleration from 0 to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds, 0 to 124 mph in 11.1 seconds, top speed: 190 mph.

BMW BMW M5 Touring Audi RS 6

The Audi RS 6 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 with biturbo, 600 PS and 800 Nm in conjunction with a mild hybrid, eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive. The performance version has 630 PS and 850 Nm, and the sprint from 0 to 62 mph is reduced by two tenths to 3.4 seconds.

The top speed is 155 mph for the base model and 174 mph for the Performance model; with the RS Dynamic Plus package it is also 190 mph.

The biggest difference between the two vehicles lies in their weight. While the RS 6 weighs in at 2,090 kilograms (Performance), the M5 Touring's notorious weight is 2,550 kilograms. A whole 400 kilograms more. This is why the driving figures are similar to those of the RS 6 with more power.

Prices

Prices for the BMW M5 Touring start at €146,000 (approx. £125,000 at the current exchange rate) in Germany. For the Audi RS 6, on the other hand, the list starts at €130,500 (the Performance starts at €137,500 / £112,545 OTR). However, the following applies to both models: the final price can increase significantly if the numerous available customisation options are installed.