BMW shows a rather heavily camouflaged M2. What are these officially published pictures all about? After all, the current M2 is not that old. The solution lies in the factory's own motorsport programme for customers.

BMW M235i Racing, BMW M240i Racing, BMW M2 CS Racing: BMW M Motorsport has a tradition of affordable and technically high-quality entry-level racing cars. They are the perfect stepping stones to the higher GT4 and GT3 classes.

BMW M Motorsport engineers are currently working on the development of a new vehicle that will complete the portfolio of customer sports cars as an entry-level model in motorsport.

Further details on BMW M Motorsport's entry-level car will be announced at a later date. In keeping with the vehicle's camouflage, the company is still keeping a rather low profile. The current G87-M2 has recently been equipped with 480 PS under the bonnet. How much power the future motorsport derivative will have remains to be seen. Will the 500 PS mark be reached?

At least we are still waiting for a new M2 CS, which has already been spotted as a prototype. It is speculated to have 525 PS. It could provide the basis for motorsport.

Björn Lellmann, Head of Customer Sports at BMW M Motorsport said in a statement: "Proximity to our customers is one of the maxims we pursue at BMW M Motorsport. From our point of view, this also includes offering a vehicle for mass sport that teams and newcomers to motorsport can afford financially and at the same time offers them BMW M Motorsport technology at the highest level.

We are therefore delighted to be able to announce a successor model to the BMW M235i Racing, BMW M240i Racing and BMW M2 CS Racing at this point. Our engineers are already working intensively at this early stage of development to optimise the vehicle for customer use."