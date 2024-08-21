Small Californian manufacturer Karma took advantage of its home event, Monterey Car Week, to present the world premiere of the Ivara "GT-UV" Design Study, a concept that anticipates a future SUV that will be both electric and plug-in hybrid of the range extender type.

The Karma Ivara anticipated in the prototype is part of a group of models marking the relaunch of the brand after a financial crisis forced it a few years ago to reduce the number of employees at its headquarters in Irvine, California.

Both electric and range extender

The idea behind the Karma Ivara is to offer two versions to suit the public and the market, either with a 100 per cent electric motor or with a range extender variant in which the electric drive motor is flanked by a petrol engine to recharge the battery.

Karma Automotive Karma Ivara GT-UV Design Study, front three-quarter view

The concept Karma Ivara Design Study also sports the "GT-UV" abbreviation for Grand Touring Utility Vehicle, an extra-luxury SUV that is more at home among road-going GTs than off-road vehicles.

New sporty and luxurious 'Comet Line' styling

The Karma Ivara's overall styling, albeit in the form of a design study, takes its cue from Karma's latest 'Comet Line' theme, which starts with a low, pointed front end without a grille and continues in the very low lines of the windscreen and rear window.

Karma Automotive Karma Ivara GT-UV Design Study, the back view

The underside of the American four-seater is distinguished by the use of a self-repairing matt surface finish that through microscopic segmentation minimises scratches and damage to the bodywork.

On the road in 2027?

The launch date for the production version of the Karma Ivara has not yet been made official, but it can be expected around 2027, or at least after the first deliveries of the Kaveya electric coupe and the Gyesera electric saloon, which are expected to arrive in 2026.