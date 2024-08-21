To see it without covers we will have to wait until October. In the meantime, however, Skoda is providing more and more details about the Elroq, its next electric compact SUV.

After seeing the first photos of the (camouflaged) model, it is now time to take a look at the interior, with the Czech company revealing sketches of the cabin and highlighting the upholstery used.

In the name of sustainability

Simplicity, spaciousness and clean lines. These are the three characteristics of the interior highlighted by Skoda for the Elroq. To these three words one could add 'sustainability', since much of the upholstery is designed to reduce CO2 emissions during production as much as possible.

Skoda Elroq, interior teaser photos

In particular, the seats are made of a special fabric called Recytitan made from a 78% mix of plastic from recycled bottles and recycled clothes. This material - found on the seats, door panels and centre armrest - is part of the Loft Design Selection package, one of four options available for the Elroq's cabin along with the Studio, Lodge and Suite.

Notable among these is the Lodge, which features Technofil, which contains Econyl fibres made from recycled nylon from fishing nets.

The motorisations

As for the engines, the Skoda will be available in versions identified as 50, 60, 85 and 85x. The basic version has a 55 kWh battery, a 170 PS rear motor and a top speed of 99 mph. The Elroq 60, on the other hand, has a 63 kWh battery and 204 PS.

Skoda Elroq, the camouflaged prototype

The 85 and 85x variants offer the highest capacity, with an 82 kWh battery, allowing travel of up to 348 miles. The 85 version delivers 286 PS, while the 85x, with all-wheel drive, comes in at 299 PS, both with a top speed of 112 mph.

The Elroq 85 and 85x support fast charging from 10% to 80% in about 28 minutes, with a maximum power output of 175 kW. For more details, however, we will have to wait for the official presentation.