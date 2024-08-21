Fiat has officially pulled the plug on the fourth-generation Panda in the United Kingdom. After 12 years of scooting around British streets, the current generation Panda is packing its bags and leaving the market, closing the curtain on a 21-year love affair of British drivers with the cute Italian city car.

It’s a bittersweet farewell for the Panda, which had become one of the last bastions of the sub-£15,000 car – a species now teetering on the brink of extinction. While the Panda’s departure is bound to leave a few budget-conscious motorists in tears, Fiat isn’t abandoning the UK entirely. No, the Italian brand is cooking up something new. Enter the Grande Panda, set to make its grand entrance in December as one of the UK’s most wallet-friendly electric vehicles, with a price tag just shy of £22,000.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. As we bid adieu to the Panda, it’s worth noting that UK showrooms are still holding onto the last few of these trusty city cars. If you’re quick, you might just snag one before they vanish into the annals of automotive history. With fewer than 5,000 units sold since 2020, these remaining Pandas are becoming rarer than a sunny day in Manchester.

So, why is the Panda driving off into the sunset? As reported by Autocar, it might have something to do with the UK’s shiny new zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which demands that carmakers shift an ever-growing portion of their sales to electric vehicles. Fiat, with its EV sales currently sitting at around 10 per cent, is clearly feeling the pressure. The Panda’s exit could be part of a broader strategy to make room for more electric offerings, like the Fiat 500e, which recently saw a price cut.

For those unfamiliar with the Fiat Panda’s storied history, it’s been a true workhorse since its debut in 1980. Originally designed as a no-frills, practical vehicle, the Panda quickly became a beloved fixture in European cities. With its boxy shape, nimble handling, and unpretentious charm, it was the car that could – whether navigating narrow streets or surviving family road trips. Over the years, the Panda evolved, yet it always stayed true to its roots as a budget-friendly, reliable companion.

But while the Panda is saying ciao to the UK, it’s not disappearing entirely. Fiat plans to keep the Panda in production for the European market until the end of the decade, where its popularity remains strong. While British drivers may no longer spot this plucky little car zipping around town, it will continue its journey across the continent, ensuring that the Panda’s legacy lives on.

