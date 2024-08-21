Mercedes-AMG's motorsport division is celebrating its 130th anniversary. To celebrate the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport is being unveiled at Pebble Beach, a special edition produced in just 13 examples and worth over €1 million (approx. £880,000).

At the same time, the 130Y represents the last AMG GT3 to be powered by a naturally-aspirated engine, before the inevitable switch to a turbo (and hybrid) powertrain.

The last non-electric V8

Unlike the base model, the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport is not subject to homologation limits. That's why the 6.3-litre AMG V8 engine (combined with a six-speed sequential gearbox) has been further optimised and now develops 680 PS, making this GT3 the most powerful ever produced by the Affalterbach-based firm.

The engineers were also able to indulge in some aerodynamic delights, as the 130Y has 15% more downforce than the competition car. To achieve this, the splitter and air intakes on the front bumpers have been redesigned, as have the side skirts, the bottom of the car and the diffuser.

The rear spoiler is equipped with the Formula 1-inspired DRS system. At the touch of a button on the steering wheel, the main element of the rear spoiler moves into a flat position to reduce drag.

The unique high-performance braking system is also derived from Formula 1 racing cars, while the dampers are adjustable in four positions. In terms of safety, the Mercedes is equipped with a steel cage, a fire extinguisher and an emergency hatch in the passenger compartment. The wealth of equipment also includes a racing ABS system and a traction control system adjustable in several positions.

Inspired by history

In terms of design, the inspiration comes from the Mercedes 300 SL W 194 of 1952. Classic styling elements from the brand's first closed racing car characterise the exterior of the GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport, such as the paintwork reminiscent of the Silver Arrows.

Mercedes-AMG The seats of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport

The blue diamonds on the front wheel arches and the coloured outline of the radiator grille refer to historically successful cars, such as those that took part in the Carrera Panamericana and the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1952.

The 18-inch magnesium alloy wheels are weight-optimised, while the interior is uncompromising. In front of the driver is Bosch's DDU 10 screen with high-resolution graphics, and in the centre of the dashboard there is no infotainment system found on conventional AMG GTs.

Visually, the cockpit is reminiscent of the 1955 SLR 300, which achieved worldwide fame with Juan Manuel Fangio at the wheel. The blue chequered fabric seat covers and brown leather door inserts bear witness to this memory.

Another highlight is the specially designed steering wheel with anodised knobs and walnut handles. In addition, each car carries a special edition badge affixed to the centre console.

The courtesy kit

As if that wasn't enough, every Mercedes car comes with a range of accessories. As well as a personalised car cover, the equipment also includes a racing kit designed by Puma, comprising overalls, gloves, underwear and shoes.

The kit also includes a BELL helmet, a personalised bag, a 1:8 scale model of the 130Y Motorsport and a personalised certificate of authenticity. As indicated, the price is €1,030,000, excluding VAT.