Skoda in the United Kingdom has unveiled the Superb Sleeper Edition, a one-off masterpiece that takes "don't judge a book by its cover" to new heights. If you've ever wanted a car that looks like it just left the carpool lane but drives like it's late for the Grand Prix, this might just be your dream ride. The project has been created in order to celebrate the market success of the third-generation Superb, just a month after its all-new successor was launched.

Underneath the seemingly modest exterior of a standard Superb Estate lies a beast waiting to be unleashed. Originally launched in 2016, the Superb Estate 2.0 TSI 280 4x4 was already a head-turner in the brand’s lineup, boasting some impressive specs from its 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. But the engineers at RE Performance decided that "impressive" just wasn't enough.

The Superb Sleeper Edition cranks up the power to a jaw-dropping 477 PS, with torque that jumps from 350 Nm to a staggering 661 Nm. How, you ask? By stuffing in an upgraded turbo, a revamped fuel system, and a beefed-up induction intake and intercooler. The result? A car that’s as unassuming as a sheep in wolf’s clothing but performs like it’s been taking performance-enhancing drugs. And a car that has more power than a Ferrari 512, the latest 911 Carrera S, and a Lotus Emira.

To make sure the Sleeper Edition handles as well as it hauls, the engineers lowered it by 50 mm and gave it a race-bred coilover suspension. The performance brake kit, complete with larger grooved discs and upgraded callipers, ensures that all that speed doesn’t result in an unplanned meeting with a hedge.

But here’s the real kicker: despite all these impressive modifications, the Superb Sleeper looks as innocent as a car fresh off the dealer’s forecourt. Finished in Royal Green – an understated nod to King Charles III's coronation – the car’s exterior could easily be mistaken for any other family-friendly estate. Inside, however, it’s all about luxury, with a Cognac tan leather interior, a massage function in the driver’s seat, and enough tech to make James Bond jealous. From a virtual instrument cluster to a Canton sound system, Skoda has packed the one-off Superb with all the bells and whistles, while still keeping its sleeper car status firmly intact.

Bet you liked what you saw and read. Unfortunately, Skoda has no plans to put this particular car on sale and instead, it will join the company’s press fleet in the United Kingdom.