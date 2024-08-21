The MG ZS is set to debut a new generation next week. First launched in 2017, the Anglo-Chinese compact crossover will receive an update that will change its appearance and, most importantly, its engines.

The unveiling of the new model will take place on 28 August, with the first examples possibly arriving in dealerships by the end of 2024.

The first look

MG has released a first photo of the new ZS, whose design is inspired by the more recent MG3 and MG5. The grille has been repositioned lower, while the headlights, while maintaining a similar shape to the current ones, feature a new light signature.

MG ZS 2025, project sketches

As for the side profile, the lines remain traditional, with classic door handles and less pronounced roof bars. The rear is expected to undergo limited changes, with a redesigned bumper and light clusters.

Updated engines

The current MG ZS range includes an all-electric version and two petrol variants: a 106 PS 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine and a 111 PS 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo. The new generation will retain the electric option, but will also introduce a hybrid version.

The full hybrid system could be derived from the MG3, which offers a combined output of 194 PS. This powertrain consists of a 1.5-litre petrol engine combined with an electric powertrain, connected to a 3-speed automatic transmission and powered by a 1.83 kWh battery that cannot be recharged externally.

The ZS promises to be one of the most interesting models in its class in terms of price/performance ratio. We wait to find out more.