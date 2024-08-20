Toyota can do powerful small cars. We always like to think of the wild GR Yaris. It's just a shame that there was never a GR Aygo, at least almost never. In 2008, the brand presented the Aygo Crazy concept car in England. Top Gear said at the time: "They call it a go-kart with a roof. We call it disturbing."

Flashback: In 2008, Toyota was still active in Formula 1 when the Aygo Crazy was unveiled at the London Motor Show. Also in the press photos is Timo Glock, driver in Toyota's F1 team. The Aygo Crazy, which made its public debut at the British International Motor Show in London, is a one-off, a "shopping supercar" according to the manufacturer, which takes the essential features of the Aygo to the extreme.

Gallery: Toyota Aygo Crazy Concept (2008)

21 Photos Toyota

Inspired more by the spirit of Group B rallying than D1 drifting, the Aygo Crazy is a car that emphasises the joy of driving with no electronic driving aids, no power steering and no ABS. It's like a go-kart with doors and a roof.

It is clearly an Aygo, but with its bespoke body, 17-inch wheels and powerful 225/45 Goodyear tyres, it has a lot more power. There's even a direct link to Toyota's sporting heritage, as the Aygo Crazy's carbon fibre rear wing is a part derived directly from the American Champ Car series of racing cars.

Toyota Toyota Aygo Crazy Concept (2008) Toyota Toyota Aygo Crazy Concept (2008)

The Aygo Crazy is equipped with the 1.8-litre VVT-i engine that powered the last generation Celica and MR2 Roadster. It is mounted in the rear and drives the rear wheels via the Roadster's five-speed manual gearbox. The installation of a turbo conversion kit from Toyota Motorsport increases the power output to 197 PS and the torque to 240 Nm.

If you compare this output with the 68 PS and 93 Nm that the standard Aygo put on the road at the time, it becomes clear that this is a completely different kind of machine.

To cope with the higher engine output, a bespoke cooling system was developed with a huge, front-mounted aluminium radiator - ideal for the endless, tyre-smoking, crowd-pleasing donuts.

Toyota Toyota Aygo Crazy Concept (2008)

Weighing just 1,050 kg, the Aygo Crazy reaches a top speed of 127 mph, but speed is not its defining characteristic. This machine is there to respond to the driver's commands.

The suspension comes from the MR2 Roadster, with MacPherson struts front and rear. The adjustable Tein dampers ensure dynamic handling, and the front and rear tracks are one inch wider than the standard Aygo.

The interior, finished by specialist coach trimmers O'Rourke, features custom sports seats with four-point seatbelts and a full roll cage.

Toyota Toyota Aygo Crazy Concept (2008)

There are also eye-catching Aygo Crazy stickers and the T2 4YGO number plate (Aygo with turbocharger and two seats). Toyota UK exuberantly said at the time that they wanted to prove that this Aygo may be crazy, but it is unforgettable madness.

Fancy a special Toyota? The "Toyota Collection" at Toyota-Allee 2, Cologne is open every first Saturday of the month from 10 am to 2 pm, admission is free. The next public opening is the small car day on 7 September, in keeping with the Aygo theme.