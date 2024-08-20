This August bank holiday weekend in the United Kingdom is shaping up to be a perfect storm of traffic jams, frayed nerves, and questionable in-car karaoke choices. According to new research from the RAC, the UK is about to witness its busiest August bank holiday on the roads in nearly a decade, with an eye-watering 19.2 million leisure journeys expected as drivers embrace their inner day-trippers.

Saturday, 24 August, is tipped to be the crown jewel of chaos, with 3.7 million drivers planning to hit the roads. Friday, Sunday, and Monday aren't far behind, each boasting around 3 million journeys. It seems the entire nation has collectively decided that sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic is the best way to celebrate the last long weekend of summer.

Interestingly, a whopping 84 per cent of these journeys will be day trips, with the majority of drivers opting for short escapades rather than full-blown vacations. Just 10 per cent of drivers will be heading off on actual holidays, leaving the remaining 6 per cent trudging home from their staycations or trips abroad, possibly regretting their life choices as they stare down the exhaust pipe of the car in front.

For those hoping to dodge the worst of the gridlock, the experts at INRIX have a few pearls of wisdom: avoid the roads on Friday between 10 am and 6 pm unless you enjoy the thrill of inching forward at a snail's pace. Saturday morning from 10 am to 1 pm is also prime time for getting stuck in traffic purgatory. If you really must travel, aim for Friday evening after 6 pm or Saturday after 2 pm, when the roads should, in theory, be slightly less soul-crushing.

But wait, there’s more. The bank holiday weekend coincides with the Reading and Leeds music festivals, promising to add an extra layer of vehicular mayhem. Leeds Festival traffic is set to transform the A1, M1, M62, and A64 into the ultimate test of patience, with journey times doubling on Friday lunchtime.

For those wise enough not to attend the Reading Festival, consider steering clear of the M4, M3, and M40 near Reading, unless you have a deep-seated love for brake lights. Festival-goers heading to Reading are strongly advised to ditch their cars and hop on a train instead, with the station conveniently located near the festival site.