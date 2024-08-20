It wasn't always easy with the RS 3. Sure, it's always been damn fast, since 2011 to be precise. But it's only since the current third generation that it's really taken off in terms of lateral dynamics. The 8Y, according to the internal code, has been - excuse the language - simply a bloody brilliant thing since 2021, and the bloody fantastic thing has probably just got a little bit better.

At least that's what you'd hope with a major facelift. The fact that Audi Sport recently reclaimed the Nürburgring record in the compact class with this very car is a strong indication of this. Audi driver legend Frank Stippler needed 7:33.123 minutes for the 20.8 kilometres. This was more than five seconds faster than the previous champion BMW M2.

This cannot have been due to increased engine power, as the iconic five-cylinder engine remains virtually unchanged. Instead, a lot of fine-tuning has been done to the driving dynamics. There have also been some changes to the exterior and interior. We take a detailed look at the facelift of the RS 3 Sportback and RS 3 Saloon.

Gallery: Audi RS 3 saloon (2024)

58 Photos Audi

Exterior

RS 3 drivers have probably not lacked attention so far. After all, the king of the series looks pretty hefty. According to Audi, it is now "significantly sportier" with a "brute front end". New features include the flatter and significantly wider single-frame grille and the three openings above the front splitter. From now on, the latter extends across the entire width of the vehicle and is intended to pay homage to the Audi Sport quattro S1 Pikes Peak from 1987.

The headlights get a new daytime running light and because the lights are also extremely important for the Ingolstadt-based company, there are once again plenty of digital light signatures. There are also new graphics in the rear lights. With arrows "that light up dynamically from the inside to the outside in conjunction with the Coming Home/Leaving Home function".

Currently all the rage at the rear: diffusers with a motorsport reflector in the centre. We recently saw this on the new BMW M5 (including the M5 Touring). Now the finish on the RS 3 also looks even more massive. The side reflectors, which are now arranged vertically, match this. The strange grille in the rear bumper has also been removed. That's a good thing. Here for comparison: the previous RS 3 Sportback on the left and the future RS 3 Sportback on the right:

Audi RS 3 Sportback (2021) Audi Audi RS 3 Sportback (2024)

Audi RS 3 Sportback (2021) Audi Audi RS 3 Sportback (2024)

Incidentally, in the pictures you can see Kyalami Green on the Sportback and Kemora Grey on the saloon. New to the colour range are Ascari Blue, Progressive Red and Daytona Grey Matt. The new car rolls on 19-inch 5-Y-spoke tyres as standard. Also available: the 10-cross-spoke wheel from the RS 3 Performance Edition.

Interior

The big news in the interior is the new steering wheel, which probably won't please everyone. Firstly, because it is now flattened at the top and bottom and secondly, because real buttons have been replaced by touch surfaces for whatever reason. The new steering wheel is upholstered in perforated leather or optionally in microfibre with 12 o'clock markings, and it has a new quick-select button with a target flag for performance mode. Also new is the red RS button on the right-hand steering wheel spoke, which provides quick access to the RS individual mode.

In addition to the sports seats, the RS 3 has also had highly recommended carbon bucket seats for some time now. What is new is that the interior of the RS is now much brighter. The ambient lighting has been extended and there is also a new area light in the door panelling. Also chic: Door openers, air vents, steering wheel clasp and shift paddles come in an anthracite-coloured, iridescent effect paint.

Audi Audi Audi

We can look forward to new performance displays in the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit, including a large, centrally positioned "Rev Counter" and the display of power, torque, G-forces, acceleration and lap times.

The 10.1-inch infotainment display also shows the temperature ranges of the coolant, torque splitter, brakes and engine and transmission oil in colour. Tyre pressures can also be displayed as an option.

Powertrain

A facelift without a performance upgrade for a performance car from a German premium manufacturer is more than unusual, but it does happen. Here too, although in this case it should be manageable. The much-loved 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbo still delivers 400 PS and 500 Nm of torque. Acceleration from 0-62 mph takes 3.8 seconds (in the pre-facelift it was actually 3.4 seconds), the top speed is up to 180 mph.

Gallery: Audi RS 3 Sportback (2024)

63 Photos Audi

At least there is an update in terms of sound. Audi promises to optimise the exhaust flap control in the range between 2,200 and 3,500 rpm and thus bring even more throatiness to the ears, especially if the optional RS sports exhaust system is ticked.

Chassis / driving dynamics

Thanks to its torque-splitter all-wheel drive and the significantly more ambitious suspension set-up, the current RS 3 has already cut a surprisingly good figure in terms of driving dynamics. No comparison to the always somewhat clumsy predecessors, but the engineers led by project manager Marvin Schätter obviously still saw potential and fired up their brains (and computers) once again.

As you may have noticed, all components relevant to the lateral dynamics of the RS 3 are controlled via the so-called modular driving dynamics controller. Torque splitter, ESP, brake torque vectoring, control of the adaptive dampers - everything comes together here and is synchronised accordingly. And there was obviously still a lot to be gained. New algorithm, more yay and hooray - that's a very simple way to summarise it.

The analysis is a little more technical. By refining the brake torque vectoring (i.e. the brake interventions on the wheels on the inside of the bend), the car should now turn in even more willingly and understeer less, which it didn't really do before, but we're not complaining.

Audi Audi

Audi promises earlier and better positioning for corner exit from the apex at the latest, earlier acceleration and higher cornering speeds. There must be something to it, otherwise they wouldn't have lapped the Nordschleife 7.7 seconds faster than before.

And as if that wasn't nice enough, the advanced algorithm is also conducive to the unrestrained destruction of rubber. Yes, drifting in the RS 3 is now even easier. Until now, oversteer in drift mode was mainly controlled by consistently maltreating the accelerator pedal. Now the steering angle is to play a more decisive role. This should make it easier and quicker to initiate the drift and achieve the same drift angle sooner.

A new standard tyre with label C identification is intended to ensure the exact opposite. The sticky semi-slick Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R is still available as an option.

Prices / Market launch

In the UK the refreshed Audi RS 3 Sportback starts at £59,510. The RS 3 saloon is available from £60,510. Orders can be placed from September and the market launch will take place in October.