If you're looking for a cheap family SUV, what if the seven-seater Suzuki Jimny were to arrive? Well, don't start counting your savings, because it's not a car that's going to debut on the market, unfortunately. But we spotted this digital recreation of the long Jimny and couldn't resist showing it to you.

Elongated sides

As you can see, the vintage aesthetics and straight lines remain unchanged, which is good news, as they are the 'soul' of this car. Obviously, it is the side of the car that changes, being longer and integrating rear doors.

The rear overhang has also been increased to accommodate the third row of seats. This means that both the approach and departure angles are worse than those of the three-door Jimny commercial vehicle that is sold in our market.

More versatility

Yes, its off-road qualities would be worse, but it would be a much more versatile car, as it would also have a much larger boot if only five seats are occupied. However, the vehicle would still not be a good 'road car'.

Why is that? Firstly, because of its low performance, as the 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol engine with 102 PS is not very powerful, and secondly, because of the chassis configuration, with two rigid axles and recirculating ball-bearing steering, a layout that is not at all suited to providing good handling and accurate steering on the road.

4x4 estate, for £30,000?

The question of the engine could be resolved if Suzuki knocked on the door of Toyota, its ally, and asked for a non-plug-in hybrid engine. For example, the 140 PS Swace (Suzuki's Corolla Touring Sports ).

It goes without saying that, as in most cars, the third row would only be suitable for children or short adults and for short journeys, not long summer trips.

How much would the seven-seat Suzuki Jimny be priced in the UK? Considering that the Jimny is £22,299 as a commercial vehicle in the UK, a price of around £30,000 would be well accepted by most potential customers.