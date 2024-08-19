We often think of camper vans as solutions for families, but they also provide a great service for people with hobbies such as motorcycling or cycling. A perfect example is this Fiat Ducato, converted in the year 2023, which is on sale in Malaga, Spain.

It only costs €33,900 (approx. £28,900), although it is a vehicle registered in 2014 and has 260,000 kilometres (162,000 miles) on its back. It has the 'eternal' 2.3 Multijet 130 PS diesel engine and is fully serviced. For example, the timing belt was done in December 2023 and the particulate filter was changed this June, as was the oil. The tyres also have 5,000 km (3,100 miles) on them.

Two people can travel in this Ducato, although there is the possibility of increasing this number to three. On the other hand, it has four places to sleep thanks to the pop-up roof with a double bed (2.0 x 1.2 m) and a sofa bed (1.9 x 1.1).

The camper is fully equipped, for example, with kitchen with two burners, oven, 80-litre refrigerator, large sink and plenty of storage space for kitchen utensils. In addition, a 9-litre boiler provides hot water for washing up.

And for cold nights in cold places, the stationary heating system Air 2D guarantees perfect climatic comfort. But you can also stay cool outside in spring with the Fiamma F45 side awning.

The integrated mosquito net in the sliding door keeps out annoying bugs, and the 215W solar panel provides precious electricity so you don't have to rely on power sockets.

The sales advertisement promises a very spacious living area and states that the interior height is 1.80 metres, as the access ramp for a motorcycle or bicycles is integrated. The wood-finished vinyl floor is easy to clean.

If you have doubts or more questions about this camper, nothing better than to consult the following link of Mundovan, which is the website where the vehicle is for sale and, through it, you can contact its owner.

