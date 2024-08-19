The Polestar 3 was originally scheduled to go into production at the end of 2023. The date was postponed due to software problems. It has been built for China in Chengdu since February and will now be manufactured in Ridgeville (South Carolina, USA), as the brand has officially announced.

At 4.90 metres in length, the Polestar 3 is a competitor to the Audi Q8 Sportback, BMW iX, Mercedes EQE SUV, and Volvo EX90. The plant in South Carolina manufactures the Polestar 3 for customers in the USA and Europe. It is the first Polestar model to be produced on two continents. The Polestar 2 is manufactured in Luqiao, the Polestar 4 in Hangzhou. From mid-2025, the latter will also roll off the production line in South Korea.

Gallery: Polestar 3 (production in Ridgeville/South Carolina)

6 Photos Polestar

"The production of the Polestar 3 in the USA is a decisive step for us," said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. "We are now offering customers in America an electric SUV that is built in America. Exporting the Polestar 3 produced in South Carolina to Europe will strengthen our business on a larger scale."

He is "convinced that this is the best-looking and best-driving SUV on the market today." The newcomer is described by the manufacturer as a "performance SUV for the electric age." It is intended to combine Scandinavian design with modern technology and good driving dynamics.

Gallery: 2023 Polestar 3

37 Photos

Originally, only all-wheel-drive models with 489 PS and 517 PS were announced for the Polestar 3, with sprint times of around five seconds. At the end of June, a rear-wheel-drive model was announced with a more modest 299 PS engine. With an estimated range of 400 miles, this version is one of the models with the longest range of all.

Here is a small comparison table for the version we consider to be the most interesting, the rear-wheel drive.

Polestar 3

Single Motor Audi Q8 50

e-tron BMW iX

xDrive40 Mercedes EQE SUV 350+ Volvo EX90 Single Motor

5-seater Drive RWD 299 PS AWD 340 PS AWD 326 PS RWD 292 PS RWD 279 PS 0-62 mph 7.8 sec. 6.0 sec. 6.1 sec. 6.7 sec. 8.4 sec. Fuel consumption 3.1-3.3 mi/kWh 2.6-3.2 mi/kWh 2.9-3.2 mi/kWh 3.0-3.5 mi/kWh 3.1 mi/kWh Net battery 107 kWh 89 kWh 74 kWh 96 kWh 101 kWh Range approx. 400 miles 254-305 miles 250-270 miles 333-390 miles 360 miles Max. DC charging power approx. 250 kW 150 kW 150 kW 170 kW 250 kW DC charging time

(10-80%) approx. 30 min 28 min 31 min 32 min 30 min DC charging speed 2.5 kWh/min 2.2 kWh/min 1.7 kWh/min 2.1 kWh/min 2.4 kWh/min Base price £69,900 £71,510 £70,985 £75,495 NA in UK (€83,700 in Germany)

As you can see, the base model of the Polestar 3 is not overpriced. Although there are better motorised models from Audi and BMW at similar prices, they have significantly less range. The model's strengths include above all the three "primary motorway virtues": fairly low consumption, a long range, and very fast charging, at least for a 400-volt car.

Polestar 3: The Launch Edition in the configurator (screenshot)

According to the Polestar 3 website, deliveries in Germany will begin at the end of September, i.e. in around six weeks. On this date, however, only the Launch Edition will be available. Individually configured models are to be handed over to customers from October.