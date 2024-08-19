Length : 4.630 metres

: 4.630 metres Width : 1.870 metres

: 1.870 metres Height : 1.620 metres

: 1.620 metres Wheelbase : 2.760 metres

: 2.760 metres Luggage compartment: 572/1,510 litres

From a classic two-door coupé to an electric SUV that retains only the rear window of its ancestor, the new Ford Capri is a completely different car, a child of our time. It is an exclusively electric SUV coupé with dedicated powertrains from Volkswagen as well as the MEB platform that forms the basis of many of the German group's models.

Despite its proportions, the Ford Capri 2024 offers good space on board, both for passengers and for luggage, with average SUV dimensions that don't make it an XXL-sized model.

Ford Capri, dimensions

The Ford Capri is 4.63 metres long, close to models such as the Ford Kuga or the Honda CR-V, with a width of 1.87 metres, a height of 1.62 metres and a wheelbase, i.e. the distance between the centres of the front and rear wheels, of 2.76 metres. All of this is to the benefit of passenger space, even for taller passengers.

Ford Capri 2024

Ford Capri, space and boot

The use of a platform dedicated to electric cars allows the Ford Capri to make good use of space, offering many centimetres to all occupants, even in height with the drop-down roof, which does not require any particular sacrifices on the part of tall people.

The small rear window and particularly massive pillars do, however, compromise the cabin's brightness. The shape of the seats is regular and the absence of a transmission tunnel means that those sitting in the middle can enjoy good comfort.

Ford Capri 2024, interior Ford Capri 2024, the boot

At the front, the centre console is wide and conceals a 17-litre compartment where you can stow many items. The boot has a regular shape and offers a capacity ranging from a minimum of 572 litres to a maximum of 1,510 litres.

Ford Capri, competitors with similar dimensions

When it comes to electric SUV coupes, Ford's list of competitors includes the Volkswagen ID.5, the Skoda Enyaq Coupé, the Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback and the Cupra Tavascan, with which the Ford Capri shares the platform, and the BMX X2/iX2, the only one available with both combustion and battery powertrains. The Citroën C4 X and the Renault Arkana broaden our look at models with traditional or electrified powertrains.