Motorists across the United Kingdom are being advised to double-check before they pay for parking via QR codes, as crafty scammers have found a sneaky new way to drain bank accounts.

It seems that what was once a convenient method for paying parking fees has now become a playground for scammers, who are slapping fake QR codes on parking machines to trick drivers into giving away their cash. These bogus barcodes take unsuspecting drivers to fraudulent websites designed to swipe their payment details.

One unlucky victim, 19-year-old Yori Evans, found himself caught up in this scam when he attempted to pay for parking outside Pembrokeshire County Council’s offices in Haverfordwest. Evans, recounting his ordeal to Sky News, said, "I scanned the QR code, put my details in, and paid, but it didn’t work. So, I downloaded the app and paid there instead. The following morning, £60 vanished from my account. I cancelled my card, and thank goodness I did because the next day, they tried to swipe another £57.99."

His advice to others? “Don’t trust anything unless you know it’s official, like the app. Everyone needs to wise up about how to spot scams like this.”

And he’s not wrong. Pembrokeshire County Council has made it crystal clear that they do not use QR codes for parking payments at any of their car parks. In fact, they’re urging drivers who spot these rogue codes to report them immediately. This isn’t just a Pembrokeshire problem, either. The QR code scam has been making the rounds, with Conwy County Borough Council in Wales also raising the alarm. They’ve reported that the fraudulent codes have popped up on parking meters along The Parade in Llandudno and the Colwyn Bay Promenade.

For drivers in these areas, it’s not just about losing money. Using these fake QR codes means they might not be paying for parking at all – at least not through official channels. So not only could they be robbed by scammers, but they might also end up with a parking ticket to boot.

Authorities are advising anyone who thinks they might have been duped by these parking scams to contact their bank right away. It’s also a good idea to keep an eye out for any unauthorised transactions and consider cancelling any cards that might have been compromised.