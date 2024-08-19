Sant'Agata Bolognese and Maranello are once again challenging each other in supercar battles. This time, the competition is between newcomer Lamborghini Temerario and Ferrari 296 GTB.

A duel of horses (lots of them) in which luxury and technology also make the difference. All driven by new plug-in hybrid powertrains, created not so much (or not only) to reduce consumption and emissions but to raise the performance bar even higher.

Exterior

The angular design is what characterises the Lamborghini Temerario from the outset. The slim, mean headlights, the sharp splitter and the voluminous side air intakes convey the aggressive character of the Lamborghini from the very first glance. Then there are the hexagonal elements of the front and rear LED lights that recall what we have already seen on the Revuelto.

Spaceship-like is the look of the rear, with a black, carbon-fibre central part and the exhaust opening (also hexagonal) reminiscent of an aircraft tailpipe.

Lamborghini Lamborghini Temerario Ferrari 296 GTB

The aerodynamics have also been taken care of, with the Temerario (14 cm longer than the 296) boasting a 103% improvement in downforce over the Huracan. And for even more Lamborghini performance on the track, there is a specific set-up for the Alleggerita variant, which removes 25 kg of weight (and increases the aerodynamic load improvement to +158%) through the addition of numerous carbon components.

The Ferrari 296 GTB has a softer shape than its rival, starting with the front, which is low and wide with a large 'mouth' and headlights that also have aerodynamic functions. The sides are high and muscular, with muscular rear wheel arches that 'embrace' the engine in full view. The aerodynamics of the 'tail' are also very well taken care of, with a racing-derived extractor and central exhaust tailpipes.

Those who want the best can opt for the Assetto Fiorano which reduces the weight by up to 15 kg and optimises the aerodynamics for track use. This version can be recognised by Multimatic dampers derived from GT racing, carbon front aerodynamic appendages, lightened door panels, Lexan rear window and Michelin Sport Cup2R tyres.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Lamborghini Temerario 4.7 metres 1.99 metres 1.2 metres 2.65 metres Ferrari 296 GTB 4.56 metres 1.95 metres 1.18 metres 2.60 metres

Interior

Like the exterior, the interior of the Lamborghini Temerario is also extremely different from that of the Huracan.

Apart from the classic-looking four-spoke steering wheel, we find a very comprehensive digital instrumentation, with a 12.3-inch cantilevered panel in front of the driver, an 8.4-inch upright and tilted central monitor for easy reference, and a slim 9.1-inch display on the passenger side that shows the main driving information, such as speed and engine revs.

Also available as an option is the Lamborghini Vision Unit, which gives access to on-board telemetry and a camera system that records video footage of both the 'nose' of the car and the passengers on board.

Also on board the Temerario we find the theme of hexagons on both the dashboard and the door panels. The shell seats are entirely in leather (speaking of materials, there is no lack of carbon fibre and piano black in the cockpit) and have different styles and colours, depending on the customer's personalisation.

Lamborghini Temerario, the interior

The Ferrari's interior is equally luxurious, thanks to the use of leather, carbon fibre, aluminium and other fine materials.

There are storage compartments in the door panels, small pockets, and a specially designed space to insert the Ferrari key or mobile phone, which can be recharged either by induction or cable. And then there are those details that show Ferrari's manic attention: the gearbox grille with its classic gate shape and the large carbon paddles behind the steering wheel.

There is, of course, no shortage of technology, although Ferrari has opted for a sober approach in terms of monitors. All information is displayed on a 16-inch display in front of the driver, including Apple CarPlay (wireless).

There is also a second display for the passenger, which allows speed, navigation maps and control of the climate control and audio system.

As with any Ferrari, the customisation possibilities are virtually endless: every physical detail can be adapted with colours, stitching and trim of the customer's choice. The boot? The two compartments provide a capacity of 202 and 112 litres respectively, enough for two small suitcases.

Ferrari 296 GTB, the interior

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Passenger monitor Luggage compartment (min/max) Lamborghini Temerario 12.3-inch 8.4-inch 9.1-inch n.a. Ferrari 296 GTB 16-inch absent 7-inch 202 + 112 litres

Engines

Powering the Lamborghini Temerario is a plug-in hybrid powertrain consisting of a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 (capable of hitting 10,000 rpm) and three electric motors (150 PS each) for a total of 920 PS. The 0-62 mph sprint is 2.7 seconds and the top speed is 211 mph.

The gearbox is an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic, while the 3.8 kWh battery located in the middle of the seats serves mainly to provide performance support for the electric motors (but it can also be recharged in AC up to 7 kW).

Lamborghini Lamborghini Temerario Ferrari 296 GTB

On the Ferrari 296 GTB, the plug-in hybrid powertrain combines the 3.0-litre V6 biturbo and an electric motor for a total of 830 PS and 740 Nm of torque.

Translated into concrete numbers, we are talking about a 0-62 mph sprint in just 2.9 seconds (also made possible by the lightning-fast 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission) and a top speed in excess of 205 mph. The 7 kWh battery is designed more to further enhance performance, while the range is only 9 miles, with the possibility of AC charging up to 3.4 kW.

It should be noted that the hybrid setup does not excessively affect the car's weight, which is contained to just 1,470 kg.

Model Powertrain Lamborghini Temerario 4.0 V8 biturbo + 3 electric motors: 920 PS Ferrari 296 GTB 3.0 V6 biturbo + 1 electric motor: 830 PS and 740 Nm

Prices

Lamborghini has not yet announced the price list for the Temerario, although prices are expected to start from at least £260,000). For the 296 GTB, on the other hand, prices start at £257,915, but for both supercars the final bill can rise significantly by adding the countless customisations available.