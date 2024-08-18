Many luxury brands, such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Lamborghini and even Ferrari itself, have fallen for SUVs because of their high profitability. But there is one manufacturer, apart from McLaren, that still resists these 'siren songs' and it is none other than Bugatti.

The French firm seems to have no intention of developing an SUV, despite the fact that it would possibly become a model that would be highly prized by many billionaires. However, designer Sajdin Osmancevic has raised that possibility with a stunning digital creation, the Bugatti Spartacus.

What a SUV!

The truth is that one's jaw drops when looking at this computer-generated model. Of course, it has Bugatti corporate elements, such as the horseshoe-shaped grille and the 'C' that forms at the junction of the roof and the side of the body.

Obviously, the look is imposing, both because of the massive alloy wheels and the very high beltline, which severely limits the glazed area. The design of the rear end will also astound you, although I miss a number of exhaust tailpipes.

With the Tourbillon powertrain

Let's take a best-case scenario: Bugatti decides to give the green light to this project, which engine would you put in the SUV? I wouldn't have the slightest doubt that it would be the new 1,800 PS plug-in hybrid system seen in the Tourbillon.

In case you don't remember, it consists of a new naturally aspirated 8.3-litre V16 engine, with 1,000 PS, plus three electric units, two on the front axle and the third on the rear, which provide the other 800 PS and are powered by a 25 kWh battery. With that 1,800 PS combined, the Tourbillon goes from 0-60 in just 2 seconds?

At over 400 km/h with an SUV

On the Spartacus, this figure would be slightly higher, firstly because of its heavier weight and secondly because of its poorer aerodynamic coefficient. However, it would be the most exclusive and fastest SUV in the world, that's for sure, leaving the Rolls-Royce Cullinan one step behind.

Can you imagine this all-terrain vehicle exceeding 250 mph and paying several million euros for it - the Tourbillon costs €3.8 million (approx. £3.2 million)? A madness in every sense of the word, but one that can never be ruled out as a reality. After all, brands are out to make money and history or tradition takes a back seat.

