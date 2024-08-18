We will have to wait a little longer to see an electric Ford Bronco. The American manufacturer has never denied the possibility of a battery-powered future for its off-roader, but we still don't know when it will debut (or arrive in Europe).

In the US, however, they wasted no time, with Californian company Kindred Motorworks presenting a classic Ford Bronco at Monterey Car Week, complete with electric retrofit.

A full-blown restomod

The first-generation Bronco thus joins the retrofits already presented for the Chevrolet 3100 pick-up truck and the Volkswagen Transporter. In place of the original 5.0-litre V8, a 100 per cent electric powertrain has been installed on the Ford, with an 80 kWh battery and two motors for a total of 402 PS and 667 Nm, almost the same power as the modern Bronco Raptor with the 424 PS 3.0 V6.

Kindred Motorworks Ford Bronco EV by Kindred Motorworks

But the engine modifications are not the only feature designed for the Ford. In fact, each model is equipped with LED lights, a canvas soft top (or a hard top, as an alternative), keyless access and an electronically controlled liftgate, while the doors are removable for enjoying close-to-nature excursions.

Don't give up comfort

And it doesn't end there. Ford's interior has all the comforts you could want from a modern off-roader, starting with climate control and electric windows. There is also leather upholstery, a digital instrument cluster inspired in form by the (analogue) one in the original Bronco and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless and rear view camera.

Rounding out the equipment is an audio system complete with subwoofer and a modular load-securing system in the boot.

After the opening of Monterey Car Week, Kindred Motorworks has officially started taking orders for conversions of its Ford Bronco EV, which is available in 11 different colours. The company has not released an official price list, although it is likely that the price of each conversion will vary significantly depending on the customisation requested by the customer.