There are those who, after owning a camper van, wish to sell it and invest a little more of their money in a motorhome, which is usually a more spacious, comfortable and luxurious option. Are you thinking of expensive prices? Not at all. Take the Itineo PF600 for example.

Based on the Peugeot Boxer with a 140 PS 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine, this is the Italian coachbuilder's most affordable option. As standard, it has a double bed 196 cm long and 136 cm wide, while two single beds are available as an option: a roof bed (196x96) and a convertible lounge bed (200x76).

Fully equipped kitchen and bathroom

In only 6 metres in length, it integrates a complete kitchen with burners, stainless steel sink and a large 136-litre refrigerator, as well as a tall cupboard with double doors. There is also a bathroom with washbasin, toilet and shower.

The front seats can be rotated 180 degrees and the central table is extendable to create a practical dining area for four people. The storage areas for clothes and belongings are also varied and cleverly arranged.

Well-equipped motorhome

The panoramic roof in the cab and the mosquito net in the living area door make for a pleasant stay for the occupants. When it comes to finding a destination, the DAB MACROM multimedia system with 6.8-inch screen is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

For safe manoeuvring, the rear camera provides invaluable assistance and, if you want to get off the tarmac and onto an easy road, the Hill Holder hill start assist and Hill descent control make the task easier.

Less than £58,000

The official Itineo website does not give prices for the PF600. Browsing the Internet, we have found new units for around €68,000 (approx. £58,000).

As you can see, it is an outlay similar to that of camper vans, so you can take this step without having to take out a lifetime loan. If you want more information about this Itineo, ask an authorised dealer in the UK or contact the company through their website.