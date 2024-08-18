That's the criticism we've been hearing for some time about Tesla's Cybertruck. A car that looks like it's been shaped with a square, yet the idea of straight lines and angular shapes is not so new. As early as 1982, Volvo introduced the 760 series, whose nickname quickly became 'Swedish Brick'.

The saloon and estate also had to visually convey the solidity of the Swedish models. In 1984, 40 years ago, the Volvo 740 completed the 700 series range and took on the role of a relatively affordable entry-level model in the upper middle class with a four-cylinder engine. The 740 is positioned between the classic Volvo 240, available since 1974, and the flagship 760, launched in 1982.

Gallery: Volvo 740 (1984-1992)

2 Photos Volvo

With the Volvo 760, the Swedish brand definitively entered the inner circle of prestige car manufacturers. Only the Volvo 780 coupé, introduced in 1985, is even more exclusive within the 700 family. In total, more than 1.2 million Volvo 700s rolled off the production line until 1992, when the Volvo 940 and Volvo 960 took over the flagship role.

With unrivalled passenger space and equally impressive load capacities in the variable luggage compartment, the Volvo 740 estate became the benchmark in its class from 1985. But it also owes its worldwide success to other traditional Volvo talents, such as exemplary reliability and internationally recognised innovations in safety equipment.

Volvo Volvo 740 Estate

The Volvo 740 is powered by a wide range of different engines, including in-line four-cylinder petrol engines with or without turbocharging, as well as six-cylinder diesel engines. Displacement ranges from 1,986 ccm to 2,383 ccm, with power ranging from the 82 PS of naturally-aspirated diesel to 200 PS. This turbo-diesel is a fast and sought-after flagship within the Volvo 740 range, but it is not available in all markets.

Available gearboxes include a four-speed manual, a four-speed manual with electric overdrive, a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic. Safety is assured by hydraulic disc brakes on all sides. The Volvo 740 is 4,785 mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,770 mm.

Volvo Volvo 740 Limousine Facelift (1988)

In 1987, Germany's automobile association, ADAC, tested a 740 GL with 113 PS and a catalytic converter. The saloon's generous space was appreciated, including the 480-litre boot, which nevertheless had a fairly high load sill. The 2.3-litre petrol engine is described as 'a little rough' at high revs. On bad roads, the rigid rear axle "noticeable due to heavy bouncing". Acceleration was exactly 12 seconds to 62 mph, and fuel consumption was 8.9 litres (31.7 mpg-UK).

In the autumn of 1988, the Volvo 740 underwent a minor facelift that made the models particularly dapper for another four years. From August 1990, the Volvo 740 was even offered for another two years alongside its successor, the Volvo 940, now as a popular and relatively inexpensive entry-level model in its class.

A total of 650,443 saloons and 358,952 estate cars were produced. Today, station wagons are much more common than hatchbacks.