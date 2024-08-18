Connoisseurs of the Mercedes SL know there was never an upright star on the bonnet, the emblem was always in the grille, until now. Join us in welcoming the new Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series. The luxury car with the long name has now made its debut at Monterey Car Week.

The SL 680 Monogram Series is a pioneer, namely the first "Maybachised" SL from Mercedes. That is why it is no longer called the Mercedes-AMG SL. The integrated colour and material concept for the exterior and interior is also a unique feature as the Maybach logo is a unifying design element. From the front to the rear, it sets special accents both outside and inside. The makers say "sensual" and "holistic", we say: bling. Or also: Louis Vuitton handbag on wheels.

The contours of the brand-specific, chrome-finished radiator grille are illuminated, as is the Maybach lettering. The distinctive bonnet with upright Mercedes star has a chrome-plated longitudinal fin in the centre. To further enhance the exclusivity, the obsidian black bonnet is available with an optional integrated Maybach pattern in graphite grey uni.

This process is very complex and is partly done by hand. First, the bonnet is given a base coat, which is then sanded by hand. This is followed by printing with the Maybach pattern. Each process step is subject to high technical requirements and demands the utmost precision in execution. Finally, the bonnet is coated with matt clear lacquer, sanded again by hand and finished once more with matt clear lacquer.

The inside of the headlights is adorned with a high-quality rose gold accent. The specific front apron emphasises the width of the vehicle with horizontal air intakes. The windscreen frame is finished in gleaming chrome. A further chrome insert is located in the side member panelling. The Mercedes-Maybach SL rolls on 21-inch forged wheels in 5-hole design or multi-spoke design.

There will be two curated design concepts for the open-top two-seater at market launch. The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Red Ambience is characterised by a new two-tone paint finish in Obsidian Black metallic at the top and MANUFAKTUR Garnet Red metallic at the bottom of the body.

On the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series White Ambience, obsidian black metallic contrasts with MANUFAKTUR opalite white magno. Other exterior colours are available on special customer request. The interior shines in sustainably tanned, crystal white MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Nappa leather and trim parts in shiny silver chrome. The market launch will start in Europe in spring 2025, with other markets to follow. Price? Not yet known, but probably six figures with a 2 in front.

Comprehensive measures are designed to guarantee a quiet and comfortable driving experience. These include a noise-optimised exhaust system, an extensive insulation and absorption package as well as a comfort-oriented chassis design and soft engine mounts.

Unfortunately, there is no V12. Under the bonnet is a combination of a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo with 585 PS output, smooth-shifting 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission with adapted accelerator pedal characteristics and 4MATIC all-wheel drive+. Rear-axle steering also comes as standard.