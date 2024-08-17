The American brand Cadillac, once known for luxury vehicles in the UK, is currently working on its comeback in Europe. The Lyriq is being launched, with two more electric SUVs to follow. With the Celestiq, the brand has also unveiled an electric saloon. The new Opulent Velocity study is now a 2+2-seater coupé with electric drive.

Even at first glance, the very low, elongated side view, which seems to have been made for the wind tunnel, is striking. In addition, the apparently quite large car has spectacular gullwing doors, which are probably also there to make the Cadillac study an eye-catcher at trade fairs.

At the front, the low-slung bonnet with illuminated brand logo catches the eye. There are also the brand-typical vertical light lines, which the Lyriq also features. At the rear there are matching vertical air outlets, which are apparently illuminated. There is also a large field with LED light lines almost the width of the vehicle:

Front with prominently placed brand logo Rear with unusual tail lights

The design study is intended to combine modern technology with luxury and show the electric future of the V-Series - that's something like M at BMW, AMG at Mercedes or N at Hyundai. The name Opulent Velocity reflects this orientation: "Opulent" stands for the luxury claim, "Velocity" for the sportiness.

Added to this are autonomous driving capabilities at level 4, which means that the car can also be driven without always paying attention to the traffic. A widescreen display and a head-up display with augmented reality function help with operation.

Game console-style steering wheel and large passenger display

You can switch from autonomous mode to the "Velocity experience" at the touch of a finger. The steering wheel and pedals reappear. The driver's display is integrated into the steering wheel, which is reminiscent of a games console. There is another, very wide display in front of the front passenger seat, while the central touchscreen typical of today's electric cars is missing. In the centre console there is apparently a traditional rotary push wheel:

The centre console conceals a "rotary pushbutton"

Those who prefer to drive virtually and therefore safely can use the "Ghost Car" function. This shows a racetrack on the head-up display on which you can improve your lap times or compete with other drivers on different tracks.

"The Opulent Velocity is inspired by the dynamic design features of motorsport and has an aerodynamic 2+2 body shape," says Magalie Debellis, head of non-production Cadillac design. "It's a signal to the world that Cadillac wants to lead the way in electrified luxury performance." The manufacturer is not commenting on the technology of the electric powertrain.

Gallery: Cadillac Opulent Velocity Concept

38 Photos Cadillac

The bottom line

When will low-profile electric cars with an acceptable range be possible? We don't know, but currently batteries need to have a certain thickness to make 600 kilometres (373 miles) or more possible, even with a long wheelbase. So this study is probably a dream of the future. It also sounds strange that Cadillac is also focussing on autonomous driving for sports models - something that doesn't go down too well with sporty drivers in this country.