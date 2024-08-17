Bugatti Bolide 100 Year Anniversary Edition in Laguna Seca

The Bugatti Type 35 is one of the most successful racing cars of all time. To mark the occasion, Bugatti has now sent a 35 and a unique Bolide together around the Laguna Seca race track as part of Monterey Car Week.

In the warmth of the Californian sun, these impressive vehicles shared the venerable asphalt of the race track and mastered the world-famous "Corkscrew" and the challenging differences in altitude in a spectacle of elegance and dynamism.

The Type 35 and the anniversary edition of the Bolide were exhibited together in the Bugatti garage so that this emotional moment for the brand could be shared with the public - both vehicles shone at this meeting of heritage and innovation.

From the moment its marvellous shape stunned the motoring and racing world at the Grand Prix de Lyon on 3 August 1924, it was obvious that the Type 35 was destined to redefine notions of performance. During its active career, the Type 35 won more than 2,500 victories in a wide variety of disciplines: from road races and rallies to speed races and hill climbs.

The paintwork of the Bolide special model, the 100th anniversary edition, is a perfect tribute to the unrivalled Type 35 and Bugatti's great motorsport heritage. The "Grand Prix Blue" paintwork of the special edition model is a reinterpretation of the unmistakable "Bleu de Lyon" of the Type 35 - made famous by the first examples of the Type 35 at the 1924 race in Lyon. It is one of many references celebrating the car's exceptional heritage in the world of motorsport.

Red-accented carbon on the lower body panels complements the legendary motorsport colours of the nations that took part in early Grand Prix races. Colours such as "French Racing Blue", the rich green of the British racing drivers, the (then) brilliant white of the German participants and the vibrant red of the Italians adorn the fin that runs from the roof to the rear wing.

The details continue in the cockpit of the special edition model. The centre console is made of carbon and features a milled aluminium inlay with an "engine turn" finish, while the supple leather of the anniversary edition adorns the seats and fittings throughout the interior. The centenary of the Type 35 is honoured with elaborate "100 Anniversaire" embossing in the headrests, which complements the anniversary logos on the side sills.

As an emotional nod to the incredible evolution of these two special models, the cockpit features an ornate plaque depicting the Type 35 and Bolide in profile.

Bugatti has started to familiarise future owners of a Bugatti Bolide with the intricacies of the racing car. At Laguna Seca, Bugatti took the opportunity to personally familiarise a Bolide customer with one of the world's most famous racetracks.

The future Bolide owner was thrilled to learn more about the vehicle he would soon be able to sit behind the wheel of - he was accordingly moved when he saw the Bugatti Bolide on the Laguna Seca racetrack.