We already know almost everything about the Skoda Elroq, the next compact electric SUV from the Czech manufacturer. All that's missing now is style. Between official photos and test shots, it has always been dressed in classic camouflage. The mule shown in this video, shot at the Nürburgring, also features camouflage.

The Skoda Elroq has no plans for super-sporty versions, but as anticipated some time ago, there will be no shortage of more powerful engines. It will be presented in autumn 2024.

New features on debut

We already know that the Skoda Elroq will inaugurate the manufacturer's new stylistic direction, dubbed 'Modern Solid', which focuses on roundness and simplicity without sacrificing character. It is a minimalist design with a nose with subtle inverted-Y light beams seen in the Vision 7S and Epiq concepts, both previews of Skoda's next SUV.

La Skoda Elroq au Nurburgring

These are all elements that we expect to find on board the Skoda Elroq, with a few details 'standardised' for series production. At the rear, on the other hand, the taillight units seem to be aligned with those of current Skoda models, forgoing the design combining verticality and horizontality found on the concepts. Aerodynamics, a fundamental aspect for electric cars, will also be given priority, with a cx of 0.26.

The overall shape will be regular, to preserve space, with the roof virtually parallel to the ground. The length has not been quantified, but it should be around 4.3 metres, with intelligent use of the interior, thanks also to the use of a platform like the Volkswagen Group's MEB, designed for electric cars.

Skoda Vision 7S Skoda Epiq

It goes far... And hard

As with the Skoda Elroq, we know the technical specifications. It will be available with different battery sizes, from a minimum of 55 to a maximum of 82 kWh, powering one or two electric motors, depending on the version, with outputs of between 125 and 220 kW, or 170 and 299 PS. The declared maximum range is 348 miles, with a maximum charge at 170 kW.