The Lamborghini Huracan and its naturally aspirated V10 engine leave the stage to make way for the V8 engine, which revs to 10,000 rpm in the new Lamborghini Temerario. It is equipped with two turbos and is flanked by three electric motors, as the Temerario is a plug-in hybrid. The total output is 920 PS, plus all-wheel drive.

The Temerario is made entirely of aluminium, and a lighter and more aerodynamic version called the Temerario Alleggerita is also available for the market launch. However, Lamborghini has not yet commented on the weight.

Lamborghini Temerario: Exterior

The new Lamborghini Temerario presents itself with a particularly low front end. Head of Design Mitja Borkert refers to the snout of a shark. The feeling of being close to the ground is also emphasised by the positioning of the LED daytime running lights in the form of a hexagon under the thin horizontal headlight slits.

Just inside the hexagonal light elements are air intakes which, along with the other openings in this front section of the car, direct airflow to reduce drag and increase heat dissipation from the mechanicals and brakes.

The rear is more machined and quite open-hearted to leave mechanical elements such as tyres or radiators visible, somewhat reminiscent of motorbikes. Seen from behind, the sides of the Temerario are vertical, giving the bodywork plenty of visual support, not least because the hexagonal rear lights are separate and not connected by a strip of lights, as has been the fashion of late.

And the choice of the hexagon is also confirmed for the central exhaust tailpipe. The engine is concealed by a perforated honeycomb grille, which leaves it partially visible and dissipates heat from the interior.

The new aerodynamics of the Lamborghini Temerario have improved downforce by 103 per cent compared to the previous Lamborghini Huracán EVO. In addition to the front air intakes already described, the rear mirrors have also been redesigned to offer less drag and channel air over the sides to the side radiators to cool the mechanicals.

The roof also features a central duct that directs the airflow to the rear spoiler, which is integrated into the bodywork. The curved shapes of the rear bonnet also help to increase the airflow to the sides of the spoiler.

A more powerful set-up is planned for the Lamborghini Temerario Alleggerita from the outset, which saves 25 kilograms in weight and increases the aerodynamic load to 158 per cent compared to the Huracán EVO.

This is not a stand-alone version, as with the Huracan Performante, Huracan STO and Huracan Tecnica, but a sportier configuration of the Temerario.

Other elements of the Alleggerita include the CFRP splitter made from carbon fibre-reinforced polymer (-0.19 kg), the underbody panels made from recycled carbon fibre fabric (-0.55 kg), the side skirts (-0.60 kg) and the tailgate (-9.20 kg). With the carbon fibre package, the rear diffuser, the mirror caps and the side air intake covers are also made of carbon fibre, which saves 1.82 kg in weight.

In addition to the light alloy wheels (in three colours) or the forged wheels (in four colours), there are also carbon rims in 20-inch front and 21-inch rear sizes.

In the passenger compartment, CFRP is also used for the door panels, the structural carbon fibre double-shell sports seats, the centre tunnel, the digital surround of the dashboard, the air vents, the steering wheel and the shift paddles.

The windows also contribute to the weight reduction: the rear window made of Gorilla glass (-0.85 kg) and the fixed side windows made of polycarbonate (-0.45 kg).

The colours dedicated to the launch of the Lamborghini Temerario are Blu Marinus and Verde Mercurius (i.e. blue and green), which represent a choice of more than 400 body colours, to which are added the special colours that allow the customer to personalise the vehicle thanks to a programme called Ad Personam.

Lamborghini Temerario: Interior

The driving position of the Lamborghini Temerario has been redesigned, with a more upright tilt of the steering wheel, while the space available for passengers and luggage has been increased both behind the seats and in the load compartment under the front bonnet (both suitable for two cabin trolleys).

In particular, there is 3.4 cm more headroom and 4.6 cm more legroom compared to the Huracán. Electrically adjustable 18-way comfort seats come as standard, while sports seats are available as an option.

The instrumentation is enlivened by the familiar "power button", which is framed by a red toggle switch, as in fighter planes; the new steering wheel can be customised with carbon elements and allows access to most on-board functions without having to take your hands off the handle.

There are two rotary knobs on the left-hand side, including the button framed with a red crown for selecting the driving modes and the button with the chequered flag in the centre for activating Launch Control. With the lower one, you can raise the nose of the car to drive over a bump or ramp. The rotors on the right-hand side select the driving modes and activate the new "Drift Mode" function.

The air vents are integrated into the dashboard and there are three screens. In front of the front passenger is a 9.1-inch display with information on driving behaviour and the infotainment system; the driver looks at a 12.3-inch digital cockpit and in the centre is the vertical 8.4-inch infotainment screen, which also has a swipe function that allows content to be moved from the central monitor to the driver or front passenger display with a finger movement.

On request, Temerario also offers the Lamborghini Vision Unit (LAVU) system, which enables access to Lamborghini Telemetry 2.0, Memory Recorder and Dashcam thanks to 3 cameras and a special control unit. The customer can therefore access the telemetry to improve driving on the track, save the best driving moments and count on additional safety with the dashcam.

The three viewing angles are those of the front camera, positioned on the headlight to capture images of the road or track; the Emotion camera, which frames the passenger compartment by pointing it at the driver and front passenger; and the rear camera, which is mounted on the bonnet behind the seats to frame the steering wheel, instruments and windscreen.

Lamborghini Temerario: Drive

The Lamborghini Temerario has a new 4.0-litre biturbo V8 developed from scratch in Sant'Agata Bolognese. It is the first in the production road super sports car category capable of reaching 10,000 rpm, with a 0-62 mph performance of 2.7 seconds, a 0-124 mph time of 7.3 seconds and a top speed of 211 mph.

This engine with the project code L411 develops 800 PS (specific power 200 PS/litre) between 9,000 and 9,750 rpm with a limiter at 10,000 rpm and has 730 Nm of torque between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm.

The two large turbochargers are arranged in the 90-degree V formed by the cylinder banks, which optimises the overall dimensions, channel geometry and heat management. The maximum boost pressure of the turbochargers is 2.5 bar (36 psi), with the turbines controlled by a wastegate valve and a speed sensor. The angle between the crankshafts is 180° ("flat-plane" crankshaft), a choice that is also common in racing engines.

The connecting rods are made of titanium, a strong and light material, to reduce weight and rotating mass. The cylinder heads are made of A357 Cu cast aluminium alloy, the same material used for the cylinder heads of racing engines.

The water cooling system has been redesigned to warm up the engine quickly and regulate the amount of fluid circulating in the engine with an electronically controlled regulating valve.

The petrol direct injection system reaches up to 350 bar (5,076 psi) to optimise the supply of fuel to the combustion chambers and ensure fast and clean combustion.

There is also a component that emits acoustic waves into the interior to create impressive acoustics in every driving mode. The sound of the electric motors was also developed by Lamborghini engineers.

The three 150 PS (110 kW) oil-cooled axial electric motors, which support the petrol engine, have been integrated in such a way that the entire powertrain is as compact as possible. The rear electric motor sits between the V8 (firmly connected to the crankshaft) and the 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

It delivers 150 PS of peak power and 300 Nm of torque, which are used to start the V8 and supplement the torque of the combustion engine at lower engine speeds, as well as to compensate for turbo lag and provide linear and continuous power delivery, and also act as a three-phase generator.

The other two electric motors are installed on the front axle to provide all-wheel drive when required, or only electric drive when the specific driving mode is selected. Each motor is responsible for a single front wheel and can deliver a continuous power output of 82 PS (60 kW) and a torque of up to 2,150 Nm measured at the wheels.

Thanks to the electric front axle, the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo (LDV) 2.0 system can also influence the handling of the Temerario by using torque vectoring strategies to ensure agility in tight bends and stability in high-speed corners after determining the vehicle's trajectory.

The Temerario can be recharged on the move by regenerative braking of the front wheels or directly by the V8 engine. Or in 30 minutes, when the car is stationary, by connecting it with a cable to an AC socket with up to 7 kW power.

Behind the engine is the 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the configuration of which has been modified compared to a conventional DCT gearbox in order to optimise space and weight.

The driving modes can be selected via rotary knobs on the steering wheel. The top left one selects between City, Street, Sport, Corsa and Corsa ESC Off

In 'City', the electric front-wheel drive can provide a maximum output of 190 PS (140 kW).

In 'Street', the all-wheel drive is activated when required, the V8 always supports the electric motors, for a maximum output of 800 PS. If the recharge option is selected, the output drops to 725 PS. The front electric axle supports torque vectoring and the active aerodynamics ensure maximum stability at high speeds, for example on the motorway.

In "Sport", driving is fun-oriented, with the three programmes Recharge, Hybrid and Performance. The full power of 920 PS is available. The gearbox is more responsive and the suspension and aerodynamics are tuned for greater agility and cornering pleasure.

In "Corsa" (and when Performance is selected), 920 PS is still available, but with a drive control system calibrated for a particularly sporty driving style. The sound is also even more thrilling and exhilarating.

In addition, there is the "Drift Mode" function, which helps the driver to control a controlled oversteer of the vehicle.

Pressing the button with the chequered flag for two seconds activates "Launch Control". The rotor at the top right controls the three programmes Recharge, Hybrid and Performance.

The tyres developed with Bridgestone, such as those on the various Lamborghini Huracan STO, Tecnica, Sterrato, Huracan EVO RFT and Revuelto V12, provide grip. Available are the Bridgestone Potenza Sport and Potenza Race tyres as well as the Potenza Sport with proprietary run-flat technology (RFT) and a customised version of the Blizzak LM005 winter tyre. The wheel sizes measure 20 and 21 inches and can be combined with four different wheel designs.

The Lamborghini Temerario no longer has a mixed carbon and aluminium chassis like the Huracan, as the new spaceframe structure is made entirely of aluminium. This design is the first to use a new high-strength alloy for die-casting, utilising high-strength hydroformed extrusions and increasing the number of hollow bodies with thin, closed inertia profiles through the use of inner cores.

Lamborghini Temerario: Price

The price list for the Lamborghini Temerario has not yet been finalised. However, the prices of the Lamborghini Huracan coming onto the market can be used as a guide. For a Huracan EVO you would have to budget at least £165,000, for a Huracan Tecnica around £212,000, and for a Huracan STO at least £260,000.

It is likely that the Lamborghini Temerario will come in at a higher price, without of course reaching the level of the Lamborghini Revuelto, which starts at over £450,000.

Lamborghini Temerario: the competitors

Another comparison to speculate on the price of the Lamborghini Temerario is a direct competitor such as the Ferrari 296 GTB. It also has a plug-in hybrid with a total output of 830 PS.

Another hybrid super sports car is the McLaren Artura, which is powered by an electrified V6 turbo engine and offers a combined output of 680 PS with prices starting at around £200,000. In terms of luxury and prestige, the new Aston Martin Vantage can also be brought into play, although its V8 "only" produces 665 PS because it is not electrified.

As an alternative to the Lamborghini Temerario's 10,000 rpm engine, the 9,000 rpm boxer in the Porsche 911 GT3 (510 PS) comes into play as well as its derivatives: the 911 GT3 RS (525 PS), the 911 S/T (525 PS). In terms of performance, on the other hand, the 911 Turbo S with 650 PS is the one to go for.