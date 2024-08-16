In March 2024, Genesis presented the Neolun study. Series production of the large SUV still seemed uncertain at the time, but now it is apparently getting closer: a first prototype is to be built in October, reports TheKoreanCarBlog. According to the report, the brand, which is part of the Hyundai Group, already has its sights firmly set on the market launch. However, the vehicle is not due to be launched until the first quarter of 2026.

This means there is still around a year and a half until the market launch. During this time, Genesis wants to put the car with the project name JG1 through its paces. One of the special features is the absence of B-pillars. The doors open in opposite directions, meaning that the rear doors are "suicide doors". As the GV70 measures around 4.72 metres and the Electrified G80 stretches to 5.01 metres, a GV90 is likely to be around 5.20 metres long - so we can expect a competitor to the Mercedes EQS SUV.

Genesis Neolun Concept: large electric SUV with doors that open in opposite directions

The Genesis flagship is to be built in series at Hyundai's new electric car plant in Ulsan (in south-east Korea, on the coast). This is scheduled for completion by March 2026. The plan is to produce 20,000 to 30,000 units of the GV90 per year; the car is to be sold worldwide.

The GV90 will also be the first Genesis to use the new eM electric car platform. This will replace the current E-GMP platform. According to the article, one of the main differences is that eM is designed for a wide range of vehicles, from small cars to large SUVs. E-GMP, on the other hand, mainly supports medium-sized SUVs, such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Kia EV6 and the Genesis GV60. The five-metre-long Kia EV9, including its Hyundai equivalent, probably confirms the rule.

13 new models are to be based on the eM platform by 2030, writes TheKoreanCarBlog: four models from Hyundai, four from Kia and five from Genesis. In March 2022, when the new platform was presented, the Hyundai Group announced 17 models, but this also included the eS commercial vehicle platform. Together, they form the Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA).

The bottom line

So far, Genesis offers three electric models in the UK: the GV60 based on E-GMP and the Electrified G80 and Electrified GV70 combustion engines converted to electric drive - although these also have an 800-volt architecture. A GV90 is due to be added in 2026, which will be based on the new eM platform for the first time. This also offers 800-volt technology, but is suitable for a wider range of models. Hopefully the Group is planning smaller models (compact class and below) in addition to giant ships like the GV90, because there are already enough monster SUVs for our taste.