The KG Mobility range (the new identity of Korean company SsangYong) is expanding with the arrival of the new Actyon. Based on the Torres, the SUV has been presented for the domestic market, but is likely to arrive in Europe in the near future.

Elegant in its lines and spacious in its cabin, the new generation Actyon is completely different from the very first model born in 2005.

From the Torres school

The Actyon borrows its particularly angular but equally personal styling from the Torres, with a wide radiator grille linking small LED headlights 'broken' in the middle. The waistline is high and muscular, and the 20-inch wheels add to the imposing presence of this SUV, which is 4.75 m long, 1.92 m wide and 1.68 m high, with a wheelbase of 2.68 m. The rear end is vaguely reminiscent of the Range Rover.

KG Mobility KG Mobility Actyon, interior

The rear is vaguely reminiscent of the Range Rover Velar, with a prominent tail and slim, modern headlamps.

The cabin is rather neat, with two 12.3-inch screens for driving information and infotainment, while leather upholstery in two colours is combined with wood or carbon fibre mouldings. Ambient lighting can also be customised, with a choice of 32 colours.

Petrol only (for now)

The boot of the KG Mobility makes the most of the car's dimensions, with a capacity of 668 litres that can be increased to 1,568 litres by folding down the rear row.

The Actyon's engines are the same as those of the Torres. Under the bonnet, we find the 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 170 PS and 280 Nm, mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. Front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions are on the Korean list, while there's no electric variant yet.

KG Mobility KG Mobility Actyon (2025)

However, given that the Torres is also available in an electric version, the arrival of a zero-emission Actyon in the coming years cannot be ruled out.

In South Korea, the KG Mobility is sold for the equivalent of around £20,000. Between now and the end of 2024, the company will be releasing more information about its possible arrival in other markets, including Europe.