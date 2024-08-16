The new version of the Zeekr 007 is rumoured to be the fastest charging electric car in the world. The 4.87 metre-long Model 3 rival will be equipped with a lithium iron phosphate battery that can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in just 10.5 minutes, according to the premium brand belonging to Geely. Deliveries in China are due to start next week.

The 2025 model year Zeekr 007 is the first model to receive the new battery. It enables ultra-fast charging at 5.5C. A charging rate of 1C means that the entire battery can be charged in one hour; 5.5C therefore corresponds to a charging process in 60 min/5.5=10.9 minutes. However, the maximum charging speed is usually meant.

The new wonder battery in Zeekr 007 (Image source: Zeekr)

The charging time of 10.5 minutes is achieved with the Zeekr V3 800 volt charging stations developed in-house. There are already 500 locations in China, totalling 2,700 stations. Thanks to good battery management, the charging speed should remain acceptable even at low temperatures. Even at -10 degrees Celsius, the standard charging stroke should only take 30 minutes - about the same time it takes for many 400-volt models.

Zeekr does not provide any information on the storage capacity of the battery or the manufacturer of the cells in its press announcement. The brand only mentions that the cells are prismatic. The graphic provided does indeed show prismatic and fairly long cells, but they do not extend across the entire width of the vehicle as in BYD's famous Blade battery, for example.

According to CarNewsChina, this is the second generation of the so-called Golden Battery. The first version of the Zeekr 007, which was only launched at the end of 2023, was optionally available with a 75 kWh Golden Battery and a CATL-Qilin battery with 100 kWh, NMC chemistry and fast 5C charging.

The new model retains the aforementioned 100 kWh battery, but the 75 kWh version gets an improved Golden Battery. This lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP) was developed by Zeekr itself and can now be charged at 5.5C instead of 4.5C. This shortens the charging time by 4.5 minutes. In its data sheets for the 2025 version, CarNewsChina names the little-known Chinese company Quzhou Jidian as the cell manufacturer of the new battery.

If, as Zeekr claims, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 10.5 minutes and 75 kWh is the net capacity, this results in a charging speed of an incredible 5 kWh/min. By comparison, the modified Hyundai Ioniq 5 achieves just 3.2 kWh/min, while the new Porsche Taycan achieves 3.8 kWh/min at best.

Gallery: Zeekr 007 (2025)

11 Photos Zeekr

The visual changes include new wheels and new exterior colours. Zeekr has also made some other changes to the 007. For example, the sprint times have been improved thanks to an "improved algorithm" (presumably a different drive control system). For the rear-wheel drive models, the sprint time was reduced from 5.4 to 5.0 seconds, while the time for the normal all-wheel drive model was reduced from 3.5 to 3.4 seconds. The performance version with all-wheel drive remained unchanged at 2.84 seconds. According to the data provided by CarNewsChina, all AWD variants have 645 PS, while the rear-wheel drive version offers 421 PS.

The bottom line

Zeekr is one of the most remarkable newcomers from China. For some time now, the brand, which plans to launch here in 2024, has been attracting attention with its extreme charging speeds.

A Zeekr 001 with a charging capacity of 546 kW was recently unveiled, followed by a Zeekr 007 with a charging time of just 10.5 minutes - barely longer than it takes to fill up a petrol car. With a storage capacity of 75 kWh, this corresponds to an almost unbelievable charging speed of 5.0 kWh/min - while even a Porsche Taycan only manages 3.8 kWh/min.