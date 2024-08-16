Alex Albon is adamant Williams is making progress, even if it might seem the team is going backwards.

An overweight car at the start of the season culminated in a slump in form that has seen it fall towards the back of the grid, an eventuality that came after team principal James Vowles oversaw an immediate uptick in results when he took over some 19 months ago.

But Albon says you cannot read too much into Williams' results this season as the team is laying the foundations to help it get back to the front.

"We are obviously not where we want to be," he told Motorsport.com at the Hungarian Grand Prix. "Truthfully, I feel like that's testament to the other teams too. That midfield group has made such a huge step.

"We've made a good step but relative to the others, maybe we are holding back a little bit. I think the Haas has been the standout in the group. But at the same time, it's not like I'm here with my head in my hands not understanding where it is.

"I feel like we've done a lot of changes within the team, last year into this year, there's been big changes around the DNA of the car, but also the structure of the team.

"When you put the team under that much work and do that many changes, it shows the cracks. We had an overweight car, that's been made public now.

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Alex Albon, Williams FW46, leads Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46

"It's a real shame that at the start of the year, we were not on-weight where we should have been, because our car should have been in the points consistently for the first few races and then we would have shuffled down to where we are now.

"A lot of what-ifs but I'm happy we're getting the foundations in place. I don't think without the changes we've made, I would ever see us as a team that can get out of this backfield battle, and I feel like now at least we've got foundations that can bring us up."

Albon's message is very on-par with what Vowles has been saying. Although the scrutiny has shifted in the team boss's direction, Albon says he has enjoyed working with Vowles and appreciates his honesty.

He added: "I have been very much a part of the project. James has brought me into it. He's very straight. He doesn't tell you things are better than they actually are, and I like that.

"I feel like whenever something's not come to plan he tells me the areas that the team needs to work on. He tells me if there's anything I can do to help.

"He is the right man for the job and I believe in him and feel like we've got the right people."

Vowles has laid out his blueprint for Williams' future and has made it clear that he does not expect to be making much progress on track until 2026 - and Albon thinks it might not be until 2027 when it is challenging for wins again.

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing, Alex Albon, Williams Racing

He said: "If I am being totally honest, I don't see us being in position to fight for wins and titles for a while, but to do steps where we start nipping in and getting podiums and whatnot.

"I believe that 2026 would be difficult, but winning in '27 would be much more realistic. We've got great investment, and we're recruiting very aggressively.

"But we don't need any encouragement. With the last couple of years, especially seeing that growth that we've had - of course we're going through a tougher time of it now - but that drive and that motivation in the team, it is really enjoyable to be part of that."