The first electric Ford Puma is getting closer. By the end of 2024, the American manufacturer will launch in Europe the battery-powered version of its successful crossover, one of the best-selling (in mild hybrid power) on the Old Continent.

This is an extremely important model for the brand, which will fit into a rather competitive and crowded category that sees rivals such as the Jeep Avenger, smart #1 and Volvo EX30. While we wait to see it live, here is what it might look like.

The styling

Our graphic reconstruction takes its cue from spy photos collected over the past few months. Based on the Gen-E platform, the lines of the Ford crossover will not change much compared to the model with a combustion engine, although there will be some aesthetic changes that will make the electric version immediately recognisable.

Motor1.com Ford Puma EV, rendered by Motor1.com

First of all, the front end will have a 'full' grille, typical of battery-powered cars, to improve aerodynamics as much as possible. The presence of specific graphics for the front and rear lights cannot be ruled out either, while the bumpers will be reshaped to handle airflow and cooling of the brakes and the battery located in the floorpan differently.

There will also be new alloy wheels, while on board we may find specific instrumentation. In this regard, we recall that the current Puma adopts a 12.8-inch instrument cluster and a 12-inch infotainment display.

First engine information

Ford has not yet revealed details about the powertrain or performance of the electric Puma. However, according to early rumours, the crossover could be equipped with the same 136 PS unit already used on the front axle of the E-Transit Courier.

The more powerful versions, on the other hand, could use a 215 PS motor and a dual motor configuration of over 265 PS, the latter being used on the E-Transit Custom and E-Transit.

Electric Ford Puma, spy photos

The battery could be 50 or 60 kWh, while the range could be around 250-280 miles, in line with the segment average.

The American manufacturer has confirmed that the electric Ford Puma will support DC charging up to 100 kW. And the price? Considering the price list of the combustion engine version, the electric should be slightly higher, probably between £32,000 and £35,000.