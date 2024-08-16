Volkswagen has just unleashed its most powerful Tiguan yet in the United Kingdom. Meet the Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI 265 PS, a family-friendly performance SUV from Wolfsburg.

Under the bonnet, you’ll find a seven-speed direct-shift gearbox (DSG) married to Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system. As the name implies, power comes from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol mill, generating a peak output of 265 PS.

Gallery: VW Tiguan R-Line (UK-spec)

2 Photos Volkswagen

Volkswagen has even sprinkled some motorsport magic on this bad boy, giving it the new DCC Pro adaptive chassis control system. This isn’t your run-of-the-mill suspension setup, we’re talking about two-valve shock absorbers that adjust faster than you can say “adaptive dynamics.” Whether you’re carving through twisty country roads or cruising down the motorway, this Tiguan adapts to every road condition.

With a top speed of 150 mph (assuming you can find somewhere legal to do that in the UK) and a 0-to-62 mph time of just 5.9 seconds, this Tiguan is also no slouch. But it’s not only about speed – despite its wild side, the SUV is as practical as it is powerful. Need to haul your gear? The 652-litre boot has you covered. Want to impress your passengers? The premium interior, digital cockpit, and cutting-edge infotainment system will do the trick. And with a drag coefficient of just 0.28 Cd, it’s practically slicing through the air like a hot knife through butter.

Like what you see? If you’re in the market for an SUV that’s part family hauler, part thrill ride, head to your nearest Volkswagen UK retailer. The Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI 265 PS is ready to roll, starting at £47,540 in the UK.

Volkswagen’s Tiguan has already cemented itself as one of the fan favourites, with over 7.5 million sold worldwide and counting. In Britain alone, more than 25,000 Tiguans found new homes in 2023.

