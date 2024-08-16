Fiat has beefed up its powertrain lineup for the 600 in the United Kingdom with a brand-new 136 PS hybrid option. The UK launch saw the introduction of the all-electric 600e and the Hybrid 100 PS models earlier this year, but now, the Italian company has decided that two’s company, and three’s a party. Full pricing is available below.

The latest addition to the family is clearly designed to offer something for everyone, from the penny-pinching eco-warrior to the performance enthusiast who just can’t let go of their love for internal combustion. This 136 PS option is the big brother to the already available Hybrid 100 PS, and it’s ready to hit UK roads starting in late October 2024, just in time for the wet and windy British autumn.

Trim OTR Colour options 600 Hybrid 100 PS 6-Speed Auto £23,975 Red, White, Black, Ocean Green, Sand, Sky Blue, Sunset Orange 600 Hybrid La Prima 100 PS 6-Speed Auto £26,975 Ocean Green, Sand, Sky Blue, Sunset Orange 600 Hybrid 136 PS 6-Speed Auto £24,975 Red, White, Black, Ocean Green, Sand, Sky Blue, Sunset Orange 600 Hybrid La Prima 136 PS 6-Speed Auto £27,975 Ocean Green, Sand, Sky Blue, Sunset Orange

Both hybrid variants stick to Fiat’s no-nonsense approach: pick your power, pick your trim, pick your colour, and you’re off. Simplicity might be the name of the game, but there’s nothing simple about the tech under the bonnet. The 600 Hybrid models are built on the advanced CMP2 platform, a high-tech playground that’s home to a 48-volt lithium-ion battery and a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine. The battery, cleverly tucked under the front passenger seat, keeps the boot spacious and the handling nimble—because who says you can’t have it all?

For those who spend their days navigating urban jungles and the occasional country road, the 600 Hybrid’s powertrain is a smooth operator. The petrol engine and electric motor take turns running the show, depending on what the situation calls for. In stop-and-go traffic, the electric motor even lets you coast silently for up to a mile.