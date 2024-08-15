When the new BMW M5 saloon made its debut a good two months ago, it briefly blew up the internet and there was hardly anyone who didn't have an opinion on it. The reason, of course, was its immense weight, which doesn't really fit in with a performance car. Whether the M5 Touring will also break the WWW today remains to be seen, however, there are certainly enough reasons for this.

Because after 14 years, there is finally a BMW M5 Touring again. For only the third time in the icon's 40-year history, after 1992 and 2007, and it looks - warning, personal opinion - to die for.

What's more, with 727 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque, it is the world's most powerful production combustion engine estate car (the electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo has up to 952 PS), and probably also the heaviest, as the M5 Touring is even heavier than the saloon, with an EU weight (including driver) of 2,550 kilograms. So let's take a closer look at it.

Exterior/dimensions

With a length of 5,096 mm and a width of 1,970 mm, the M5 Touring has the exact dimensions of the M5 saloon. This makes it 36 mm longer and a massive 70 mm wider than the normal 5 Series Touring. The height of 1,516 mm is the same.

Visually, however, like the saloon, it takes no prisoners at all and really packs a punch. The front wheel arches are pulled outwards by 75 mm, the rear ones by 48 mm. The powerful central air intake at the front ensures an aggressive look, while the very prominently shaped roof spoiler and a rather immodest two-piece diffuser at the rear take on this task. The latter is divided by a centre bar, which features a red marker light like on the company's own racing cars.

The large twin tailpipes come in black chrome as standard. The car is fitted ex works with 20 and 21-inch wheels with tyres in 285/40 ZR20 format at the front and 295/35 ZR21 at the rear.

Drive

In addition to the high weight, the new drivetrain combo is of course also causing a stir. Did the lead-heavy PHEV drive, which alone adds over 400 kilos to the weight, really have to be fitted? Apparently there was no alternative. With a pure V8 drive, the performance of the predecessor M5 would no longer have been possible due to the emissions regulations and this be impossible to convey to customers. You see, we are to blame. At least the part of us that has enough small change for a 727 PS family bomber.

This 727 PS system output is achieved by a 4.4-litre biturbo V8 with 585 PS and 750 Nm and an electric motor with 197 PS and 280 Nm, whose nominal torque is increased to 450 Nm at the transmission input on the engine side with the help of a reduction ratio.

As usual, the transmission is shifted via an 8-speed automatic gearbox, which has Launch Control and a boost function at speeds between 18 and 93 mph. The xDrive all-wheel drive in the Touring is also equipped with a rear-biased 4WD Sport function and a pure rear-wheel drive mode. There is also an electronically controlled differential lock in the rear axle gearbox, which distributes the power between the rear wheels as required.

Despite the electric backpack, the driving figures are of course not bad. The M5 Touring does 0-62 mph in 3.6 seconds, 0-124 mph in 11.1 seconds and the top speed is up to 190 mph.

A lithium-ion battery with a usable storage capacity of 18.6 kWh lies flat in the underbody. BMW claims a purely electric range of up to 42 miles. Charging is with up to 11 kW. The charge level can thus be increased from zero to 100 per cent within 2:15 hours.

Chassis

Like the saloon, the M5 Touring relies on a double wishbone front axle, a five-link rear axle, an adaptive M steel spring suspension and an extensive strut package at the front and rear to improve longitudinal and torsional rigidity. BMW also emphasises the particularly rigid connection of the chassis to the body and the steering to the front axle carrier.

Compared to the conventional 5 Series models, the axle kinematics have also been significantly improved. There are modified control arms, stiffer bearings and optimised elastokinematics on both axles.

In the M5, the steering is rigidly bolted to the axle. Due to its size and weight, a rear-wheel steering system with a steering angle of up to 1.5 degrees has been chosen for the first time.

The so-called M compound brakes with 6-piston callipers at the front and 1-piston floating callipers at the rear are standard. Ceramic brakes are also available as an option, which reduce the weight of the vehicle by 25 kilos.

Interior

As with the exterior, the interior quickly becomes colourful and extroverted, at least if that's what you want. In the pictures, you can see the metallic leather with a slight shimmer effect, available for the first time, in the upper section of the seats and on the doors. A black interior is standard. Three two-tone variants are available as an option. In 2025, two more two-tone versions will be added.

BMW

M GmbH has also recently flattened the bottom of its steering wheels. As always, the steering wheel is really thick and naturally has the red M buttons, which can be used to call up preconfigured driving mode settings. The shift paddles are black with red accents.

Standard equipment includes 4-zone automatic air conditioning, stationary air conditioning and a Bowers&Wilkins sound system with 18 speakers.

The new M5 Touring is also operated via the so-called Operating System 8.5. The familiar curved display consisting of a 12.3-inch instrument display and 14.9-inch infotainment screen is equipped with M-specific graphics and displays, as is the head-up display.

Of course, the important thing with the Touring is: how much can you fit in and how much can hang in the back? The boot capacity is 500 to 1,630 litres, the roof load is 100 kilograms and, as with the M5 saloon, up to 2,000 kilograms can be towed.

Prices/market launch

The new BMW M5 Touring will be in dealerships from November 2024, almost at the same time as the M5 Saloon. The most important markets are Germany, the USA (yes, the estate is actually going across the pond), the UK, Canada and Switzerland.

The outstanding success of the M3 Touring, which has been more sought-after than Taylor Swift tickets since 2022 and for which there is still quite a long wait when ordering new, should give hope. The M5 Touring starts at €146,000 (approx. £125,000 at the current exchange rate) in Germany. Meanwhile, the competition is still waiting in the wings. We don't expect to see a Mercedes-AMG E 63 Estate until next year at the earliest, and the new Audi RS 7 Avant is unlikely to turn up before 2026.