Once again in 2024, Automobili Pininfarina lands at Monterey Car Week. This year it does so with a one-of-a-kind preview, inspired by what is perhaps the Italian atelier's most famous one-off ever: the Ferrari Testarossa Spider, created in 1986 for Gianni Agnelli. A birthday present for his first 20 years at the helm of Fiat.

Thus was born the Automobili Pininfarina Battista Targamerica, a roofless version of the Italian electric hypercar. Commissioned by a famous collector - already the owner of a Battista - it is the first ever custom-built car based on a battery-powered super sports car.

Hyper, without the roof

The first distinguishing feature of the Targamerica is the absence of the roof, recalling the Avvocato's V12 from Maranello. A modification that does not distort the lines of the car - it is not a barchetta like the B95 - but which has required numerous structural alterations, to guarantee the same performance as the production Battista.

Pininfarina Automobiles Pininfarina Battista Targamerica Ferrari Testarossa Spider

The body colours are also taken from the Testarossa Spider, with the Argento Liquido hue broken up by inserts in Iconica Blu, to characterise the lower part. The rest is as on the 'normal' version of the Italian hypercar, including the active wing that rises from the rear of the car. Even this element, however, brings with it an exclusive feature: the Iconica Blu tint - applied by hand - on the underside.

Completing the customisation, the details of which were established in close collaboration with the owner, are the 5-spoke alloy wheels. A modern reworking of those on Agnelli's Testarossa, with triangular holes near the hub. A detail that caused the Pininfarina engineers, fearful of compromising the wheel's grip, to rack their brains. As you can see, the mission was successfully accomplished.

Pininfarina Automobiles Pininfarina Battista Targamerica, the rear wing Pininfarina Automobiles Pininfarina Battista Targamerica, the rims

Hypercar for smokers

Beyond the profusion of leather, the visible carbon fibre, the maniacal attention to detail, the real "killer application" of the Automobili Pininfarina Battista Targamerica is inserted between the two seats. This is a special three-seater cigar compartment, complete with humidor (smokers know how essential this is for enjoying a cigar) and lighting that changes shade depending on the driving mode chosen. The standard equipment of the Pininfarina one-off is completed with a set of custom-made luggage.

Pininfarina Automobiles Pininfarina Battista Targamerica, the interior Pininfarina Automobiles Pininfarina Battista Targamerica, the cigar holder

Mechanically, the Battista Targamerica - making its debut at The Quail, one of the many events that animate Monterey Car Week - has no new features and is therefore powered by the 1,900 PS and 2,300 Nm electric powertrain, for a 0-62 mph time in less than 2 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph.