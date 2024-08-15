The Ferrari 308 GT Rainbow from the ASI Bertone collection is ready to make its appearance at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, to be held from 15 to 18 August at the Monterey Golf Club. There's also a bit of Italian history at Monterey Car Week, the most glamorous automotive event of the summer, as the Californian town transforms itself into a Mecca for collectors and enthusiasts from all over the world for a week.

The story of the rainbow

ASI had already taken part in the Pebble Beach competition in 2022, winning the Gran Turismo Trophy with the Bertone Runabout. The Runabout, like the Rainbow, is also a Marcello Gandini creation, and in 2022 it was ASI president Alberto Scuro who took it to the podium. This year, it's Federal Councillor Giuseppe Dell'Aversano's turn to present another Gandini creation.

ASI Ferrari 308 GT Rainbow de la collection ASI Bertone

The Rainbow was designed by Gandini using a Ferrari 308 GT4 chassis, shortened by ten centimetres. The car's design stands out for its futuristic lines, with a removable roof that slides back and disappears behind the seats with a single gesture from the driver. First presented at the Turin Motor Show in 1976, the Rainbow remained a one-off and was never produced.

The ASI in Monterey

Participation in the Pebble Beach competition is not ASI's only summer commitment in the United States. The Federation is sponsoring and contributing to the Monterey Motorsport Festival, which takes place on Saturday 17 August from 2pm to 10pm at the Monterey County Fairgrounds & Events Center. President Alberto Scuro outlines the association's involvement in California:

"We are honoured to be invited once again to the Pebble Beach competition, where we pay tribute to the incredible innovative genius of Marcello Gandini in the year he passed away. The ASI Bertone collection is a valuable promotional tool for the history of Italian automotive design. After saving it in 2015, preventing its dispersal, we now have the privilege and responsibility of showing it to the world."