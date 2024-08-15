At Monterey Car Week 2024, Maserati will present a new sports car based on the MC20, the ultimate expression of the Trident sports car's potential. It will be accompanied by another new model called the Maserati MC20 Tributo Modenese, a unique piece created by the Fuoriserie department, which is dedicated to creating the company's special models.

This unique model is intended to celebrate the city of Modena, home since 1939 to Maserati, which was founded in Bologna in 1910.

What does the new Maserati look like?

The main changes to the Maserati MC20 Tributo Modenese are to the styling, with the body clad in a bright blue alternating with black, and the shape of the Trident - the company's logo - outlined on the front bonnet. The alternation between the two colours is broken up by yellow inserts that run along the lower profiles of the Italian coupé and act as a backdrop to the black MC20 lettering on the doors.

Maserati Maserati MC20 Modenese Tribute Maserati Maserati MC20 Modenese Tribute

There are no images of the interior of the Maserati MC20 Tributo Modenese, which is expected to pick up the body colour, keeping the interior design intact, with a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, a central screen of the same diagonal and a look that blends sportiness and elegance.

As far as the powertrain is concerned, nothing is expected to change, with the 630 PS turbocharged 3-litre V6 in its place at the centre rear, transmitting power and torque (730 Nm) to the rear wheels alone. No announcement has been made as to price or whether the special MC20 has already been bought by a collector or is still on the market. We'll probably find out more at Monterey Car Week.