In the world of automotive shopping, eBay has just dropped some major bombshells on what’s been burning a hole in enthusiasts' wallets this year. The online marketplace, known for everything from bargain finds to jaw-dropping rarities, has released a list of its most extravagant purchases in the United Kingdom for the first half of the year – and let’s just say, it’s a petrolhead’s dream (or nightmare, depending on your bank balance).

Topping the chart with a price tag that could buy you a whole car (a decent one at that), an Audi R8 5.2 V10 petrol engine roared (literally and figuratively) into first place. Someone out there splashed out a cool £16,567 on this beast.

In second and third place, Porsche fans showed their deep pockets and deep love for carbon fibre. A set of carbon bucket seats for a 911 GT3 sold for £13,085, while another set for a Cayman GT4 fetched £11,962. Clearly, the urge to shave off a few kilos of weight for that perfect track day is well worth it.

Shifting gears to the green side, fourth place was taken by a Tesla Model S battery pack. At £8,606, this high-voltage bargain was a steal compared to the price of a brand-new Tesla battery. Not only did the buyer save some serious cash, but they also scored some serious eco-cred.

And in a plot twist that no one saw coming, the list took a turn towards the quirky with some exclusive vehicle registrations. "ELON X," a must-have for any Tesla fanboy, also went for £8,606. Right behind it, the number plate “DIESEL” brought in £8,135, proving that whether you're a petrolhead or an EV enthusiast, your car's name matters.

The most expensive item from Ferrari wasn’t what you’d expect. No engines or sleek carbon parts here; instead, a set of tailored luggage for the iconic 512TR took the sixth spot, selling for £8,518. Rounding out the list, a complete 5.0-litre V8 engine for a Range Rover L405 went for £7,884, while a project car – a 1965 Ford Mustang, no less – was nabbed for £7,450.

Top 10 car parts and accessories sold on eBay UK during 2024: