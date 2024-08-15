In the world of automotive shopping, eBay has just dropped some major bombshells on what’s been burning a hole in enthusiasts' wallets this year. The online marketplace, known for everything from bargain finds to jaw-dropping rarities, has released a list of its most extravagant purchases in the United Kingdom for the first half of the year – and let’s just say, it’s a petrolhead’s dream (or nightmare, depending on your bank balance).
Topping the chart with a price tag that could buy you a whole car (a decent one at that), an Audi R8 5.2 V10 petrol engine roared (literally and figuratively) into first place. Someone out there splashed out a cool £16,567 on this beast.
In second and third place, Porsche fans showed their deep pockets and deep love for carbon fibre. A set of carbon bucket seats for a 911 GT3 sold for £13,085, while another set for a Cayman GT4 fetched £11,962. Clearly, the urge to shave off a few kilos of weight for that perfect track day is well worth it.
Shifting gears to the green side, fourth place was taken by a Tesla Model S battery pack. At £8,606, this high-voltage bargain was a steal compared to the price of a brand-new Tesla battery. Not only did the buyer save some serious cash, but they also scored some serious eco-cred.
And in a plot twist that no one saw coming, the list took a turn towards the quirky with some exclusive vehicle registrations. "ELON X," a must-have for any Tesla fanboy, also went for £8,606. Right behind it, the number plate “DIESEL” brought in £8,135, proving that whether you're a petrolhead or an EV enthusiast, your car's name matters.
The most expensive item from Ferrari wasn’t what you’d expect. No engines or sleek carbon parts here; instead, a set of tailored luggage for the iconic 512TR took the sixth spot, selling for £8,518. Rounding out the list, a complete 5.0-litre V8 engine for a Range Rover L405 went for £7,884, while a project car – a 1965 Ford Mustang, no less – was nabbed for £7,450.
Top 10 car parts and accessories sold on eBay UK during 2024:
|
Rank
|
Make / Model
|
Part
|
Price paid
|
1
|
Audi R8
|
V10 Engine - 38,598 miles
|
£16,567
|
2
|
Porsche 911 GT3 (991)
|
Carbon Bucket Seats
|
£13,086
|
3
|
Porsche GT4 (918)
|
Carbon Bucket Seats
|
£11,962
|
4
|
Tesla Model S
|
High Voltage Battery
|
£8,606
|
5
|
NA
|
Private Registration – ELON X
|
£8,606
|
6
|
Ferrari 512 TR
|
Schedoni Luggage Set
|
£8,518
|
7
|
NA
|
Private Registration – DIESEL
|
£8,134
|
8
|
Range Rover V8 (L405)
|
V8 Engine – 32,537 miles
|
£7,884
|
9
|
Porsche 991 Turbo S (991)
|
PDK Gearbox
|
£7,650
|
10
|
Mercedes E63
|
Engine and Gearbox
|
£7,650
Source: eBay