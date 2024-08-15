The size of compact cars means they can do a bit of everything. From daily commutes to medium-distance trips, from the beach to the mountains. The hatchback has always been versatile (as long as you don't overload it with luggage), without sacrificing too much of anything.

It is a category that has been abandoned by some brands. However, 'sacred icons' such as BMW's 1 Series and Mercedes' A-Class resist, for which both were recently updated in terms of style, engines and technology. Today, we compare them on paper, challenging the latest option.

The exterior

From the outside, the new BMW 1 Series and Mercedes A-Class follow the styling cues of their respective manufacturers' leading models, while retaining a few details that are unique to them.

Beginning with the latest update to the BMW 1 Series, it features an all-new front fascia (which has provoked much discussion) with a dark and generous grille, and a new interior structure made up of vertical and diagonal bars which in turn house the large driver assistance system sensor, which has been moved upwards.

LED headlamps come as standard, but can be upgraded with LED matrix headlamps. The side view of the 2024 BMW 1 Series shows a silhouette stretched backwards, emphasised at the rear by a long roof spoiler and new large double-element headlamps.

BMW Serie 1 restyling (2024) Mercedes A-Class

The Mercedes A-Class, which also received a mid-career restyling in 2023, features the main changes at the front. The front opens onto the large dot grille known as 'Matrix', which incorporates the large star emblem that in turn hides the ADAS radar behind it.

The headlamp units are new, with a different design to that of the previous version, also with LEDs or matrix LEDs. As with the Bavarian, the side silhouette of the star is very aerodynamic and is linked to a rear with slightly softer but still sporty lines.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase BMW 1 Series 4.36 metres 1.80 metres 1.46 metres 2.67 metres Mercedes A-Class 4.43 metres 1.80 metres 1.44 metres 2.73 metres

Interior

The mid-career update of the BMW 1 Series has also brought significant new features to the interior, starting with the infotainment system.

As on the latest and largest models in the Helix range, the dashboard now features a new curved 10.25-inch diagonal screen for the on-board computer and a 10.7-inch diagonal screen for entertainment, running via the new BMW Operating System 9 developed in-house by BMW Group and based on an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) software stack.

The general digitisation of the cockpit has enabled engineers to reduce the number of physical buttons and controls as much as possible, including those for the air conditioning, and to carry out all updates 'over-the-air'. Features include Apple CarPlay, which is also wireless.

In terms of interior space, the new BMW 1 Series is in line with that of its category as long as there are 4 of you, due to the central rear tunnel. Luggage space is 380 litres in the 5-seater configuration and 1,200 litres with the seats folded, rising to 300 litres and 1,135 litres in the mild hybrid versions to accommodate the battery.

BMW 1 Series 2024, interior

The interior of the Mercedes A-Class is also rich in technology. The star's dashboard features the latest version of Mercedes-Benz's MBUX infotainment system, with two screens.

The standard instrument panel is 7 inches, but can be increased to 10.25 inches by choosing the richest equipment, while the infotainment screen is always 10.25 inches. Again, the system is connected online and, given the removal of the central touchpad, can be operated by voice or using the touchscreen.

Compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is clearly not lacking and, unlike the Bavarian, the air conditioning can also be operated via physical controls on the dashboard.

As with the 1 Series, space for four passengers is in line with the category, with the fifth having to deal with the transmission tunnel. Finally, the boot starts at a minimum of 355 litres and goes up to a maximum of 1,210 litres.

Mercedes A-Class, the interior

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Luggage compartment (min/max) BMW 1 Series 10.25-inch 10.70-inch 300/1,135 litres MHEV 380/1,200 litres Mercedes A-Class 7-inch / 10.25-inch 10.25-inch 355/1,195 litres

The engines

The BMW 1 Series engine range currently comprises four engines, two petrol and two diesel, with power ratings ranging from 170 PS for the 120, equipped with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, to 300 PS for the M135 xDrive, equipped with the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, also with all-wheel drive, and from 150 PS for the 118d to 163 PS for the 120d. The first and last engines are equipped with mild hybrid technology (as you can see in the table below).

The range of engines in the Mercedes A-Class, on the other hand, is a little more varied, with petrol engines all electrified with mild hybrid or plug-in modules and outputs ranging from 136 to 306 PS. Only the 421 PS A45 AMG is excluded. The diesels, on the other hand, are not electrified and offer power outputs of 116, 150 or 190 PS.

Both cars can be fitted with all-wheel drive and are offered as standard with dual-clutch automatic gearboxes, with 7 speeds for the BMW and 7 or 8 speeds for the Mercedes.

BMW Serie 1 restyling (2024) Mercedes A45 AMG