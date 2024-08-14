The world of BYD is populated by various brands that are more or less well-known in our latitudes. Among them is Fang Cheng Bao (FCB), a brand dedicated to models that veer towards off-road use. For now, this translates into just one model - the Bao 5 - but two new models will arrive soon, among them the Fang Cheng Bao 8.

This is an SUV that was anticipated months ago and which today is revealed through new official photos from China, together with the first technical specifications, published - as is always the case for all models from eastern manufacturers - on the Chinese Ministry of Industry website.

Lots of power

First of all the technical data. The Bao 8 is based on BYD's DMO (Dual Mode Off-road) platform, also used by the Shark pick-up. The powertrain is therefore not electric, but plug-in, consisting of a 2.0 litre petrol engine with 272 PS and two electric motors (one per axle) with 272 PS and 400 PS, respectively, powered by a 36.864 kWh LFP blade battery, for 60 miles of range in electric mode (calculated according to the Chinese homologation cycle). We do not know the combined power output, as the sum of the horsepower values of the individual motors is not simple addition, but we do know the performance: 0-62 mph in 4.8 seconds and 112 mph top speed.

BYD

Big and chunky

The dimensions of the Bao 8 are big: 5.19 metres in length, 1.99 in width, and 1.87 in height with a wheelbase of 2.92. The approach and exit angles are worthy of a real off-roader: 30 and 29 degrees. The interior offers two configurations with six or seven seats.

BYD

The design follows that of the Bao 5, with a large front bumper, square headlights and a trapezoidal grille. A LiDAR sensor is perched on the roof, the door handles are recessed into the doors and the overall appearance is decidedly massive. Like many hardcore off-roaders, the tailgate is hinged at the side - inconvenient in car parks - with just a spare wheel.

The Bao 8 is expected to debut in China over the next few weeks, with prices yet to be declared. Its arrival in Europe could be during 2025, when BYD plans to launch several electric and plug-in models.