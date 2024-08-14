Since last year, there have been rumours that Volkswagen would change its strategy for the Tiguan Allspace, the 7-seat version of the SUV. Instead of a new generation, the brand would adopt the Tayron L, a Chinese model produced in the Asian country as part of the FAW-VW joint venture, to replace the model offered in Europe and other markets.

Despite preliminary information and even forecasts in the past, little was known about the final product. Until now, we were waiting for the launch of the new Tayron L in China to learn what would replace the Tiguan Allspace as the 7-seater mid-size SUV in Volkswagen's catalogue from 2025.

Autohome VW Tayron L (China)

The new VW Tayron 2025 is not yet on the market, but the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Technological Information (MIIT) has once again hit the bull's eye and published registration images of the new SUV generation. The result is in line with what was already expected for the model.

At the front, the new Tayron L partly follows the design language of the new Tiguan, and the rear section also shows similarities (as far as can be recognised). This is probably intentional in order to emphasise the family resemblance of the Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace as before. Judging by the pictures, the SUV is likely to offer at least a standard version and a kind of R-Line configuration with a contrasting roof and a sportier look. You can see these on our cover picture.

Another important piece of information revealed by the Chinese authorities are the dimensions of the new Volkswagen Tayron L. The model will be 4,684 mm long, 1,854 mm wide and 1,685 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,791 mm (60 mm longer than the current generation). In terms of width, height and wheelbase, the dimensions correspond to the new Skoda Kodiaq, which is slightly longer at 4.76 metres. There will be 18- and 19-inch wheel options for the Tayron L.

At least for the Chinese market, the new generation of the Volkswagen Tayron L has been approved with two engine variants. The first is the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with 156 PS. The more expensive variants of the 7-seater mid-range SUV are expected to be delivered with a larger engine, also approved in China: the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 220 PS.

For Europe, we expect the 1.5 TSI with 150 PS, a 2.0 TSI with 204 PS, two plug-in hybrids with up to 272 PS system output and, most notably, two diesels with 150 and 193 PS respectively.

Images of the VW Tiguan L Pro in China were already leaked at the end of April 2024. This 4.73-metre-long SUV will be produced there exclusively by SAIC-Volkswagen. In Wolfsburg, on the other hand, there is talk of the Tayron. At the beginning of June 2024, it was literally stated with regard to the plant in Wolfsburg: "The Tayron will be added at the end of the year." Incidentally, the Seat Tarraco based on the current Tiguan Allspace will almost certainly be discontinued in 2025 without a direct successor.