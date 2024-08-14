There is only one Ferrari F40 like the one you see in the photo. It was created in 2001 by the British company Simpson Motorsport, which has also taken part in several competitions in its career. Now, this one-off is ready to end up in the hands of a new owner, with its value possibly ranging between £557,000 and £685,000

The story

The Ferrari F40 was designed in the late 1990s by Simpson Motorsport for former Italian racing driver Stefano Sebastiani. Built using the chassis of a crash-tested F40, the car was completely redesigned mechanically and aesthetically.

Iconic Auctioneers Simpson Ferrari GTR

In place of the original V8 was the F133 V12, the same engine as the 550 Maranello, mated to Hewland's six-speed manual gearbox. The body was derived from an F40 GTE, while the suspension was designed specifically for this car. Completing everything was the FIA homologated roll bar and 18-inch wheels.

From track to road

Once tuned, the Ferrari took part in several races in the early 2000s. One of the most important participations is the 6 Hours of Vallelunga, with Richard Jones and Fabio Montani at the wheel. The F40's CV also includes the Spa 1,000 km and numerous grand prix appearances on British soil.

Iconic Auctioneers The V12 of the Simpson Ferrari GTR

Retired from competition, the Ferrari - renamed Simpson Ferrari GTR - has been homologated for the road and has recently been overhauled in every aspect of the engine. With 7,110 km on the clock, it could have a minimum value of £557,000, according to auction site Iconic Auctioneers.