We had secretly hoped for it, but now it's official. According to PR Newswire, the Mazda EZ-6 will go into series production as a global model in autumn 2024 for Europe and China.

This means it could replace the twelve-year-old Mazda 6, at least the saloon. The 6 was discontinued in Japan at the end of April 2024, and other markets are likely to follow quickly. The estate could be replaced by the CX-60. Mazda also had "6e" protected as an abbreviation and logo in Europe. So far, Mazda only has the MX-30 with a modest range in its programme as a purely electric car. So there are many pieces of the puzzle that make sense when put together.

But back to what our colleagues wrote. They say that Mazda recently presented the design and development process of the EZ-6 to consumers in China for the first time at its headquarters in Hiroshima. In July, the vehicle successfully rolled off the production line at Changan Mazda, Mazda's joint venture in China.

At the same time, Mazda and Changan Mazda signed an agreement on cooperation in the export of electric vehicles, designating Changan Mazda as the exclusive Chinese research and development and production base for New Energy for the global market. This makes it clear that the EZ-6 will be Mazda's first global new energy vehicle.

The EZ-6 will be officially launched as a global model in autumn 2024 and will initially be available on the Chinese and European markets (probably from 2025). Mazda intends to use its extensive expertise in dynamic performance optimisation from the combustion era to enhance the driving pleasure of the EZ-6 and surpass the Jinba-Ittai (car and driver as one) of the 6.

Previously, experts from Mazda's European Research and Development Centre completed dynamic performance tuning and validation of the EZ-6 at the Chongqing Automobile Testing Grounds, the automotive proving ground with the highest standards in China.

The Mazda EZ-6 utilises the software and electrification technology of Changan Automobile, Mazda's Chinese partner. The new car will be equipped with level 2.5 autonomous driving assistance, a 7nm Qualcomm SA8155P chip, four high-resolution panoramic cameras and twelve high-performance ultrasonic radars. It will realise various intelligent driving scenarios such as autonomous parking, remote-controlled parking, remote-controlled intelligent parking and trace-back parking.

The future of the Arata electric study in the format of the CX-5 is still open. Like the EZ-6, it was shown at Auto China 2024. At the time, it was stated: "In addition, the Mazda Arata concept model presented at the same time will be the second new electrified vehicle to be mass-produced and launched on the Chinese market by the end of 2025."

But Mazda is not only driving electrically into the future. At the end of May, the company signed an agreement with Subaru and Toyota to work together on future combustion engines. Mazda boss Masahiro Moro said at the time:

"We will continue to offer exciting cars to our customers by optimising internal combustion engines for the era of electrification and expanding opportunities to achieve carbon neutrality in multiple ways. Given the compatibility of the rotary engine with electrification and carbon-neutral fuels, Mazda will continue to develop the technology through co-creation and competition to ensure that it can make a comprehensive contribution to society."