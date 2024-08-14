There's work in progress at Jeep. The American manufacturer's range is set to change over the next few years with the arrival of a series of new models based on the Stellantis Group's new platforms. Among the first to appear, the new Jeep Compass will be unveiled in November, before arriving in dealerships in 2025.

Same platform, unique styling

Kris Cholmondeley, Managing Director of Jeep in the UK, interviewed by Auto Express, gave a series of important details about the Compass and all the other models. Starting with the Compass, we know that the new generation will be built on the STLA Medium platform already used for the new Peugeot 3008 and the Opel-Vauxhall Grandland.

Jeep Compass electric (2025), rendered by Motor1.com

This means that Jeep's compact SUV will share many of the solutions adopted by its 'cousins', including the presence of hybrid and plug-in electric variants. However, sharing the same architecture will not limit designers' creativity. In fact, with the exception of the beltline and certain structural aspects primarily linked to safety in the event of an accident, there will be maximum scope for customisation.

The new Jeep Compass will therefore retain a distinct look from the other Stellantis models, with a look that is still typically American and perhaps even more square. Furthermore, we can expect there to be a more racy version of the car.

Future projects

In addition to the electric Compass, Jeep has other new products in the pipeline: the Wagoneer S presented in May, based on the STLA Large platform and due to arrive in Europe some time in 2025, and the Recon, which is geared towards hardcore off-roading.

Jeep Wagoneer S Jeep Jeep Recon

But the story doesn't end there. Jeep is in the early stages of developing the next-generation Renegade, which will adopt a completely different platform, although its launch still seems a long way off. Finally, the Wrangler also has a future, with the new model available in a combustion and fully electric version.