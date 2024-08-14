Skoda has just dropped some turbocharged news that’s set to rev up your excitement. The fully updated Octavia vRS is rolling into the United Kingdom, and it’s not here to play nice. With orders opening today, 14 August, and prices starting from £38,670, this is the most powerful production Octavia the company has ever unleashed on the roads.

What’s under the bonnet? It’s the good old 2.0-litre TSI engine that’s been massaged to deliver 265 PS. That’s 20 more horses than its predecessor, putting it in a whole new league of performance. This beast can rocket from 0 to 62 mph in a mere 6.4 seconds (or 6.5 if you’re carting the family around in the estate version). And while you might expect this kind of power to guzzle fuel like there’s no tomorrow, the vRS keeps things surprisingly civilised with a combined fuel consumption figure of 40.8 mpg.

Gallery: 2024 Skoda Octavia vRS

7 Photos Skoda

Of course, all that power means nothing if you can’t keep it on the road. That’s where the VAQ electrohydraulic differential lock comes into play, making sure every ounce of torque gets used to its fullest, whether you’re tearing up the track or just taking a spirited drive through twisty backroads. To keep things grounded, the vRS models ride 15 mm lower than their tamer siblings.

But Skoda isn’t stopping with just one showstopper. The firm is also adding a new member to the SportLine family – a diesel variant that promises to blend sporty looks with remarkable fuel efficiency. Priced from £35,775, the SportLine diesel comes equipped with a 2.0-litre TDI engine delivering 150 PS, with a fuel-sipping WLTP figure of 60.6 mpg.

All SportLine models, whether diesel or petrol, are dressed to impress with 18-inch black alloy wheels, a splash of metallic paint, and enough gloss black trim to make the Batmobile jealous. Inside, you’ll find sports seats, and carbon-effect door inserts.

As a reminder, the regular Octavia starts at £26,775 in its facelifted form in the United Kingdom.