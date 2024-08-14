Audi has rolled out its revamped A5 range in the United Kingdom, waving goodbye to both the old A4 and A5 models. The new lineup is a cocktail of sleek design, cutting-edge tech, and a dash of good old German engineering – basically, it’s everything you’d expect from Audi, but with a twist.

First off, let’s talk cash. If you’ve got a spare £41,950 lying around, you can grab yourself an A5 Saloon. Fancy something with a bit more boot space? The Avant version starts at £43,850. And if you’re wondering when you can get your hands on one, the wait isn’t too long – they’ll be cruising the UK roads from November. Full pricing details are available at the end of this article.

As announced months ago, Audi is leaning into the “odd numbers for petrol, even numbers for electric” thing. This means the new A5 and its sportier sibling, the S5, are keeping it old school with combustion engines, but with a few new tricks up their sleeves. These are the first models to debut the company’s snazzy new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC). Translation: they’re bigger, better equipped, and more efficient.

Visually, the new A5 is all about that low-slung, athletic vibe. Short overhangs? Check. Big wheels? Absolutely. And those muscular wheel arches? A nod to the legendary Audi Quattro. Inside, it’s all about space, luxury, and tech. The centrepiece? A curved, free-standing OLED display that’s basically the command centre for your driving experience.

Under the bonnet, Audi is keeping it interesting with a range of TFSI petrol and TDI diesel engines. More precisely, there are two 2.0-litre petrol units with 150 PS and 204 PS, as well as a 2.0-litre TDI with 204 PS. But the real showstopper is the S5’s 3.0-litre V6, packing 367 PS. Oh, and did we mention the new 48-volt mild-hybrid system? It’s all about smoother starts and faster throttle response, with a side of eco-friendliness thrown in.

Audi A5 Saloon and S5 Saloon UK pricing (OTR)

A5 Saloon TFSI (150PS)



A5 Saloon TFSI 150 PS Sport

A5 Saloon TFSI 150 PS S line

A5 Saloon TFSI 150 PS Edition 1 £41,950

£44,100

£49,100

A5 Saloon TFSI (204PS)



A5 Saloon TFSI 204 PS Sport

A5 Saloon TFSI 204 PS S line

A5 Saloon TFSI 204 PS Edition 1 £44,290

£46,440

£51,440

A5 Saloon TDI (204PS)



A5 Saloon TFSI 204 PS Sport

A5 Saloon TFSI 204 PS S line

A5 Saloon TFSI 204 PS Edition 1 £46,950

£49,100

£54,100

A5 Saloon TDI quattro (204PS)



A5 Saloon TFSI 204 PS Sport

A5 Saloon TFSI 204 PS S line

A5 Saloon TFSI 204 PS Edition 1 £48,475

£50,625

£55,625

S5 Saloon



S5 Saloon Edition 1 £68,700

Audi A5 Avant and S5 Avant UK pricing (OTR)

A5 Avant TFSI (150PS)



A5 Avant TFSI 150 PS Sport

A5 Avant TFSI 150 PS S line

A5 Avant TFSI 150 PS Edition 1 £43,850

£46,000

£51,000

A5 Avant TFSI (204PS)



A5 Avant TFSI 204 PS Sport

A5 Avant TFSI 204 PS S line

A5 Avant TFSI 204 PS Edition 1 £46,190

£48,340

£53,340

A5 Avant TDI (204PS)



A5 Avant TFSI 204 PS Sport

A5 Avant TFSI 204 PS S line

A5 Avant TFSI 204 PS Edition 1 £48,850

£51,000

£56,050

A5 Avant TDI quattro (204PS)



A5 Avant TFSI 204 PS Sport

A5 Avant TFSI 204 PS S line

A5 Avant TFSI 204 PS Edition 1 £50,375

£52,525

£57,525

S5 Avant

