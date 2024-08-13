The Bugatti EB110 Sport Competizione 'IMSA' is one of the evolutions of the track-oriented hypercar produced during the French carmaker's Italian era.

One of only two examples of this particular model, built in the legendary Fabbrica Blu, the former factory in Campogalliano (Modena), will be on display at this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in the USA, which runs from 10 to 18 August 2024.

A truly unique car

The Bugatti EB110 SC in question has chassis number ZA9BB02E0SCD39044 and engine number B110.11*0151*. Its sporting career began in 1995 with driver Gildo Pallanca Pastor's Monaco Racing Team (MRT), which entered the hypercar in the IMSA championship (GTS-1 class) and in races in the BPR series.

Bugatti EB110 SC

Later, driven by Derek Hill and former Ferrari F1 driver Patrick Tambay, this 'IMSA' EB110 SC raced at Watkins Glen, Sears Point and the Suzuka 1000 km in 1995, with the aim of competing at Le Mans in 1996, but this did not happen due to an accident during pre-qualifying.

The last race of its career was the 2H of Dijon in June 1996, where it finished third in the first heat.

Bugatti EB110 SC Bugatti EB110 SC

This year live

The Bugatti EB110 at Pebble Beach had already caused a stir when, in 2022, the first copy of the book on its history, 'The EB110', was sold for €46,000 (approx. £40,000). 110 copies were printed, 35 of which were signed by authors Johann Petit and Pascal van Mele, two of the world's leading experts on the model.