The new Audi A1 Sportback is a witness to the latest developments from its 'cousins' within the Volkswagen Group. As reported by our colleagues at Motor1.com Spain, the Volkswagen Polo is leaving its production in Spain and moving to South Africa.

In addition, the SEAT Ibiza, along with the SEAT Arona SUV, will receive a restyling to increase its appeal. In the meantime, Motor1.com has provided you with special coverage of the history of the Spanish city car.

Gallery: Audi A1 Sportback Urban Chic

Audi

In the face of this offensive, the Audi A1 has not stood idly by, and recently benefited from a power boost. But there's more: it now has a very exclusive trim on the international market.

Under the name Urban Chic, the car features special seats, specific bumpers and sports suspension. It is distinguished by 17-inch blacked-out wheels with five arms, a black styling package and interior trim in mint satin silver.

Interior Audi A1 Sportback Urban Chic

Three exclusive body colours are available: Dew Silver Metallic, Arrow Gray Pearl Effect and District Green Metallic. With them, the brand wants to emphasise its elegant and urban character, to which is added a contrasting roof in Mythos Black Metallic.

The equipment is further enhanced by heated seats, high beam assistant, rear view camera, automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, phone interface, smart key, photosensitive interior mirror, parking sensors and Pre-Sense Basic.

Japanese customers are the lucky ones to receive the new Audi A1 2024/2025 Urban Chic Edition. Limited to 150 units, this trim is paired with the 25 TFSI petrol version and the seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission; the three-cylinder block produces 95 PS and 175 Nm.

The three-cylinder unit produces 95 PS and 175 Nm, making it an interesting alternative to the new five-door Lancia Ypsilon and MINI Cooper 2025. All this without losing sight of the Mazda2, Peugeot 208 and Toyota Yaris Hybrid.